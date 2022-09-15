Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Stay Adventure Ready with AETHER's New Ojai Boot
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
Meet Tissot’s New T-Touch Connect Solar

It's a Terrible Time to Buy an Off-Road Toyota SUV or Pickup

We love the 4Runner and Tacoma. But it's worth waiting for the next generation.

By Tyler Duffy
two toyota trucks parked in a desert at dusk
Toyota

Here at Gear Patrol motoring desk, we love Toyota off-roaders. The 4Runner SUV and Tacoma pickup are cool. They’re capable. Their build quality leaves little to quibble about. If you’re not doing performative feats of rock climbing on the regular — most SUV owners aren’t — a Tacoma or 4Runner may be the best tool for the job. But here’s that being said, here is some crucial advice.

Now is is a terrible time to buy a Toyota off-roader.

New 4Runner and Tacoma generations are coming soon

Toyota updated the Tundra pickup and Sequoia SUV to its new TNGA-F platform. The 4Runner and Tacoma are next to make that move, potentially for the 2024 model year. Judging from the improvements to the Tundra and Sequoia, the new 4Runner and Tacoma should be worth waiting for. Better performance? Better fuel economy? Better handling? Better ride quality? Nicer interior? Enhanced safety tech? The new 4Runner and Tacoma will get all of it. Hybrid and electric versions are coming too.

The current 4Runner and Tacoma generations are outdated

The case for buying a 4Runner and Tacoma right would come from the heart, not the head. Toyota off-roaders, especially the 4Runner, are overwhelmed by updated competitors. Both have big, inefficient naturally-aspirated engines. The 4Runner and Tacoma feature wonky five-speed and six-speed gearboxes, respectfully, at a time when the competition packs smooth, seamless 8, 9 or 10-speed units. Rival interiors are more comfortable, more tech-forward and more spacious. Going from a Tacoma or 4Runner to a new Wrangler or Bronco can feel like traveling into the future.

Prices are high right now for Toyota off-roaders

Almost every factor is driving up prices for the Tacoma and 4Runner. Dealers have low inventory due to the chip shortage and supply chain issues, which creates incredible demand for popular models like the 4Runner and Tacoma — some of the best-selling vehicles in their segments. New prices are increasing, especially when you factor in dealer markups. Gently used Toyota off-roaders can be even more expensive than new ones. Get inspired by the pandemic to build out a sweet overlanding rig? So did everyone else. The days of getting a sweet deal — like a cheap $300/month lease on a Tacoma Off-Road — are long gone.

And that vaunted Toyota resale value may not last

The justification for paying a lot on the front end for a 4Runner or Tacoma is their durability and glacial depreciation. You could drive these cars for a decade, run the mileage count into six figures, and still get $20,000 or more for it on the back end — before the recent price spike.

That may be about to change.

The shift to battery-electric vehicles is coming quickly. It will be the most remarkable transportation shift since moving to internal combustion. EV skeptics are looking more and more like the people who said they'd never buy a smartphone.

We don’t know what that will do to the resale value of gasoline-powered cars. But how much is a 4Runner that earns fewer than 20 mpg on the highway going to be worth in 10-15 years when states like California have outlawed gasoline cars, companies like GM have ceased selling them and gas stations are beginning to convert to charging stations? Gas-guzzling vintage SUV prices may already be falling.

A 4Runner or Tacoma may be a high-quality item built to last. But so was a custom-built carriage in 1910.

Related Stories
The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
The 2023 GMC Canyon is All-New, Adventure-Ready
The Toyota Grand Highlander: What You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From How-To's & Explainers
How to Do a Burpee
Archive Your 'Fit Pics Using This iOS 16 Feature
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Buy Knives and Multitools from the TSA
iOS 16 Is Here! The First 3 New Features to Try
How to Wax (or Re-Wax) a Canvas Jacket
You’re Cleaning Your Coffee Maker the Wrong Way
5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime
You're Probably Grinding Your Coffee Beans Wrong
How to Pack and Travel with Your Watches
8 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Knives Last Forever