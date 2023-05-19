The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Everything You Need to Know

We've seen several new trucks emerge, like the Ford Ranger and the GMC Canyon. But the most eagerly awaited — especially in our humble corner of the Internet at Gear Patrol — is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. The Taco has always been a popular truck. And now, with the Tacoma becoming one of the top 10 best-selling vehicles in America, one could argue it is more popular than it has ever been.

Speculation about the new fourth-generation Tacoma has been rampant, with enthusiasts excited for better performance, more refined driving dynamics and (hopefully) improved fuel economy. And the wait is finally over.

Toyota just revealed the 2024 Tacoma pickup in Hawaii. We got to spend some time checking out a few of the trucks on site beforehand.

Here's everything you need to know about the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

Toyota

The Tacoma now uses the TNGA-F platform

Toyota is switching its off-road trucks and SUVs to the new truck version of the Toyota New Global Architecture, the TNGA-F platform. The Tacoma joins the Tundra and Sequoia on that platform with a boxed steel ladder frame. We have not driven the new Tacoma yet. But judging from the Tundra, the new platform should help the Tacoma feel lighter and crisper and improve ride quality.

Tyler Duffy

The new Tacoma keeps the manual, adds a hybrid and drops the V6

The Tacoma is dropping the V6 engine from the lineup. All fourth-gen Tacomas feature a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four and an 8-speed automatic (with the option on certain trims for a 6-speed manual). There's a base tuning with 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. The mid-grade i-Force engine comes in two versions: manual (270 hp, 310 lb-ft) and automatic (278 hp, 317 lb-ft).

The top engine is the i-Force Max. It's not the i-Force Max V6 from the Tundra; it's a 2.4-liter inline-four. But it does put out 326 horsepower and a monstrous 465 lb-ft of torque. All engine tunings deliver a lot more torque than their outgoing counterparts and should improve fuel economy.

Tyler Duffy

The Tacoma offers two new grades: Trailhunter and PreRunner

Toyota calls its trims "grades," and the Tacoma offers eight of them. Six (SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited and TRD Pro) carry over from the previous generation. Two are new: Trailhunter and the reintroduced PreRunner Model.

Trailhunter is a high-end overlanding trim. Think more trails and rock crawling than the TRD Pro, which Toyota describes as more Baja-style. Unique features include Old Man Emu by ARB shocks, hot-stamped steel skid plates over the transmission and rear differential, an onboard air compressor, a high-mount air intake and frame-mounted rock rails.

The PreRunner returns for this generation. Off-road racers use "PreRunner" vehicles to scout the course. This is a truck modified for that sort of purpose. It has off-road modes, including a front suspension lift, twin-tube shocks, 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires and an electronic locking differential. But it is a 4x2 truck.

Tyler Duffy

Toyota upgraded the Tacoma's interior

Toyota modernized the interior with the fourth-generation Tacoma. It looks similar to the changes Toyota made with the Tundra and Sequoia. It's more tech-forward with an available 14-inch touchscreen. And Toyota differentiated different grades with pops of trim and features like the TRD Pro's IsoDynamic Performance Seat for a more premium feel.

The Tacoma does stick to the truck interior basics: big shifter, big buttons. Though it now has an electric parking brake. It did not appear on first sitting that the Tacoma dramatically improved its cabin space. The rear seating area still felt tight.

Toyota

The 2024 Tacoma does have a two-door model

The four-door double cab Tacoma pairs with either a short (5-foot) bed or a long (6-foot) bed. The two-door Xtra cab has a 6-foot bed. It's available on the SR and SR5 and is the only option on the PreRunner.

Tyler Duffy

Most Tacomas now have a coil-sprung multi-link rear suspension

Like the Tundra, most Tacomas will upgrade to a coil-sprung, multi-link rear suspension. The SR, SR5 Xtra Cab and PreRunner still come with leaf springs standard. And Toyota leaned into suspension tuning this time around to help differentiate the higher grades. The TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Limited trims have unique suspension setups.

The Tacoma also adds four-wheel disc brakes which should provide extra stopping power and electric power steering.

Tyler Duffy

How much can the 2024 Toyota Tacoma tow? How much can it haul?

Toyota has not released specs for every engine configuration yet. What we do know is that i-Force engines equipped with the automatic transmission can tow up to 6,500 lbs. That dips to 6,000 lbs for the i-Force Max. The payload capacity for the i-Force Max is 1,709 lbs. Toyota says the bed now has 7% more volume.

Tyler Duffy

What are the off-road specs for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

Toyota says the Tacoma has a maximum ground clearance of 9.5 inches and a maximum running ground clearance of 11 inches. In its most advantageous spec, the Tacoma has 33.8º approach, 23.5º breakover and 25.7º departure angles.

Toyota

When will the 2024 Toyota Tacoma go on sale?

As with the Tundra, the i-Force Max Tacoma will take a little longer to get to market. The i-Force Tacoma will hit dealers in late 2023. i-Force Max models will follow in Spring 2024.

Tyler Duffy

How much will the 2024 Toyota Tacoma cost?

Short answer: We don't know yet. Toyota says it will release the starting MSRP closer to launch. But we can make an educated guess.

The current 2023 Tacoma starts at $28,250 for the SR model and ranges up to $47,685 for the TRD Pro model. We expect the base model will be a bit more expensive, with bigger price increases at the top end. The TRD Pro and Trailhunter models will likely rival the likes of the Ranger Raptor and GMC Canyon AT4X with price tags north of $50,000.

Tyler Duffy

What's the fuel economy of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma?

We don't know the Toyota Tacoma's fuel economy yet, either. Per our quick chat with the lead engineer, the Tacoma is in the preliminary stages of testing. The current V6 4x4 Tacoma tops out at 18 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. Moving to an 8-speed transmission and a four-cylinder engine and adding a hybrid should improve those numbers.

Lexus used the same engines with different tuning in the RX. The RX 350 AWD earns 24 mpg combined. The RX 500h hybrid makes 27 mpg combined. The boxy truck-shaped Tacoma will likely be less efficient.



Toyota

Will there be an electric Tacoma?

Toyota has not made any announcement that an electric Tacoma is coming. But we now know their pickup EV concept from 2021 looks very much like an electric version of the new Tacoma. We are seeing Toyota beginning to flesh out its EV lineup. We would not be surprised to see an electric Tacoma in the intermediate future.