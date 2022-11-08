Swedish manufacturer Cake makes some of our favorite stylish, practical electric motorcycles that are also an excellent option for beginning riders. The brand just unveiled their new electric off-road motorcycle platform at EICMA 2022, the Bukk, which is the word for "ram" in the ancient language of the Island of Gotland where Cake has its testing facility. Bukk will be the brand's fourth platform alongside Cake's Ösa, Makka and Kalk bikes.

The Bukk is designed for trail and track use — so, not road legal (don't try it in New York). As you would anticipate with a motorcycle named after a Ram, the Bukk delivers substantial oomph. The 16 kW motor can deliver about 310 lb-ft of instant electric torque on a bike that weighs 187 lbs unladen. Cake says its top speed is above 62 mph.

Cake

The Bukk's 2.9-kWh 72-volt battery offers enough range for about three hours of trail riding. The battery can charge fully from 0-100% in 2.5 hours. Its battery packs are swappable, should you want to buy an auxiliary pack.

The Bukk offers three driving modes and three different levels of regenerative braking. For its suspension, the Bukk has a WP Cone valve air fork on the front and a custom Öhlins S46 rear shock on the rear. Cake says the combo provides "incomparable agility, control and speed."

Cake Cake

Cake will sell a limited initial run of 50 Bukk motorcycles — all of them finished in Cake's race series yellow tones — which go on sale today on the company website. The price for the Cake Bukk is €14,970, which works out to exactly $14,970 at the present exchange rate.

