Back in September, Jeep announced its first two electric vehicles for America during its 4xe Day event. One of them was the Wagoneer S, a sporty, 600-horsepower SUV that will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and deliver a 400-mile range on a single charge. Jeep said the "S" stood for "speed, striking and sexy."

But Wagoneer S — it turns out — is just a code name. The first Wagoneer-branded electric SUV will carry a different name when it enters production. And Jeep, apparently short on ideas, is asking the public to help.

Jeep set up a website for you to submit entries — one per day per email address — through Friday, December 2. You have to be 18 in most states to enter. Alabama and Nebraska residents must be 19, and Mississippi residents must be 21.

Jeep will select the winning submission rather than open it up to public voting. That will help Jeep avoid the inevitable Internet battle between a Jeepy McJeepFace contingent and fans of "The Simpsons" wanting to call it the Canyonero.

Sadly, Jeep will not award the winner a Wagoneer S for their naming efforts. But the brand will allow the winner to mingle with the sort of folks who would buy the Wagoneer S at a ski resort in Wyoming. Jeep is offering an all-expenses-paid, week-long trip for four to the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The package, staggeringly, is valued at $40,000. Jeep does not mention what will happen if multiple entrants suggest the same Western, American and premium option.

Jeep will presumably make a final decision soon. Order books for the new electric Wagoneer will open in early 2023. Jeep says production will start in 2024.

LEARN MORE