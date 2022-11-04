The Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV: What You Need to Know
Wagoneer's first electric SUV will take the brand in a different direction from the gas models.
Jeep unveiled its first electric vehicles as part of its 4xe Day celebrations in September 2022. The first electric Jeep branded vehicle will be a boxy, “Wrangler-inspired” off-roader, the Recon. But Jeep’s premium Wagoneer sub-brand is taking a different tack with its first electric vehicle, the Wagoneer S, which will not be a boxy luxury barge.
Here’s what we know about the Wagoneer S so far.
Jeep has confirmed the Wagoneer S will be an all-electric vehicle, with a top range of 400 miles on a single charge. Jeep is targeting an output of 600 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, which would put it about on par with the dearly departed Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Jeep says it will have standard 4x4 capability and come with an all-terrain management system.
According to Motortrend, the Wagoneer S will be a smaller midsize counterpart to the Wagoneer and take on rivals like the Range Rover Sport. An all-electric version of the full-size Wagoneer will likely arrive after the upcoming 4xe plug-in hybrid.
Jeep has code-named the vehicle the Wagoneer S, which chief design officer Ralph Giles said stood for “speed, striking and sexy.” But Jim Morrison, the head of Jeep brand North America, confirmed when we were driving the Grand Wagoneer L that the Wagoneer S name won’t reach production.
Jeep CEO Christian Meunier told Motortrend there were “a few names in the basket” for the production vehicle. He also said Jeep would have an online contest to help pick the name. But Jeep will presumably retain veto power when the public wants to name it the Jeepy McJeepFace.
Jeep says it will display the electric Wagoneer S in public next year. Pre-orders will begin in early 2023 and production will begin in North America in 2024.
