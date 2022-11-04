Jeep unveiled its first electric vehicles as part of its 4xe Day celebrations in September 2022. The first electric Jeep branded vehicle will be a boxy, “Wrangler-inspired” off-roader, the Recon. But Jeep’s premium Wagoneer sub-brand is taking a different tack with its first electric vehicle, the Wagoneer S, which will not be a boxy luxury barge.

Here’s what we know about the Wagoneer S so far.