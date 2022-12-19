Toyota Just Unveiled 2 Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks

We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.

One of those is called the Hilux Revo BEV concept. It looks like an EV version of the Hilux with a body-on-frame chassis. And as fellow enthusiasts will note, it also looks a lot like the old (and legendary) single-cab Toyota work trucks from the 1970s and 1980s.

Toyota

The other is the IMV-0 pickup, which Toyota describes as a customizable multipurpose truck. The IMV-0 resembles Toyota's Compact Cruiser EV concept and may be a dedicated EV platform take on the pickup.

Toyota provides few details about the pickups, so it's unclear how far along either truck has been developed beyond producing a mockup. We can say with relative certainty that there is no chance either truck will make it over to America.

Toyota's event was celebrating the anniversary of its vehicles being produced and developed in Thailand, a strong indicator of the market those vehicles would be intended for. And the U.S. Chicken Tax and the new system of EV tax credits under the IRA will work in concert to prevent Toyota from flooding the market with cheap pickup trucks.

It's unclear what is going on with Toyota's electric vehicle plans. The brand released an array of EV concepts about a year ago, and then recent reports have Toyota changing tack and canceling some of those projects. We'd bet an eventual Toyota electric pickup for America will look more like the Pickup EV concept. And if there is a small truck market for America, it could be filled by a Maverick-rivaling unibody pickup.

