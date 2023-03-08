Tesla has invested heavily in its expansive Supercharger network. One of the main benefits of owning a Tesla compared to another EV has been accessing that network of conveniently located and well-maintained fast chargers. Tesla — in part to take advantage of some provisions in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill — is now opening some Superchargers to non-Tesla vehicles.

Here’s what you need to know about charging a non-Tesla at a Tesla Supercharger.

Download the Tesla app.

Tesla charging is controlled through your phone. No cards are necessary. , sign up for an account and input your payment details. You are now ready to charge. You can find compatible locations by selecting “Charge Your Non-Tesla” within the app. You start and stop the charging by tapping a button within the app. Tesla owners can use their existing accounts to charge non-Tesla vehicles.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Do you need an extra adapter to charge a non-Tesla at a Supercharger?

No. You don’t need to buy a separate adapter. Tesla is installing CCS-compatible Magic Docks at certain Supercharger locations; Tesla is promising 3,500 by the end of 2024. The CCS adapter unlocks when you select your stall in the app.

How fast does a Tesla Supercharger charge?

A Tesla Supercharger can charge at speeds up to 250 kW. Tesla uses 400V rather than 800V architecture. Some advanced vehicles like the Porsche Taycan can charge at up to 350 kW and will be limited by a Tesla Supercharger. But 250 kW should be enough for most EVs to charge at their full potential.

How much does it cost to charge at a Tesla Supercharger?

The short answer is "it depends." Pricing at Tesla Superchargers is pegged to the cost of electricity, which can fluctuate wildly based on a range of factors, including location and time of day. A rough estimate given by other media sites is $0.25 per kWh of charging, which would be about $20-$25 to add 250 miles of range. That’s more expensive than charging on a Level 2 charger at home.

Non-Tesla owners will pay a higher rate than Tesla owners (purportedly to help bear the cost of modifying the infrastructure). That rate can be reduced by buying a $13/month subscription plan. Prices are displayed within the Tesla app. Tesla also charges an idle fee if you leave the charger plugged in too long.

LiveWire

Can you charge an electric motorcycle at a Tesla Supercharger?

Most electric motorcycles do not offer fast charging; the battery packs are too small to make it worthwhile. Bikes from LiveWire and Energica that offer a longer range do offer it. According to an Electrek report, electric motorcycle owners Magic Dock-equipped are able to use Tesla Superchargers but have not been getting their full charging speeds.

Anything else I should look out for when charging a non-Tesla at a Tesla Supercharger?

One potential issue is that Tesla Superchargers were designed to accommodate Teslas, which have their charging port on the driver’s side by the rear taillight. Parking configurations and cord lengths at Superchargers were designed accordingly. Other manufacturers have put their charging ports in different places on the vehicle, which could make maneuvering into the right location (and not blocking other vehicles from doing the same) a bit tricky.