The 2024 Chevy HD Silverado ZR2: Everything You Need to Know

Off-roading and accessorization now dominate the pickup realm. And after debuting the ZR2 trim on the midsize Colorado and extending it to the full-size Silverado, Chevrolet now offers an HD version of that trim, the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. It should be a compelling balance of serious off-road capability and serious capability for doing other truck stuff.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2.

What off-road updates does the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 bring?

The Silverado HD ZR2 gets a 1.5-inch suspension lift front and rear. It will use 35-inch — the first Chevy truck to get stock 35s. Like the Colorado and Silverado ZR2, the Silverado HD ZR2 sports Multimatic DSSV dampers, as well as truck-specific front upper and lower control arms and steering knuckles. The truck also gets a larger steel transfer case skid plate and front aluminum skid plate, a rear e-locker and an off-road drive mode.

What engine does the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 have?

The Silverado HD ZR2 offers a pair of 6.6-liter V8s both pairing with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The gas version puts 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque. The diesel comes to play with 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque.

How much payload and towing does the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 have?

HD owners expect trucks to be able to do truck stuff. And the Silverado HD ZR2 can still deliver on that front. The gas engine can accommodate a 3,397-lb payload and tow up to 16,000 lbs. The diesel can tolerate a 3,193-lb payload and tow up to 18,500 lbs.

What is the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Bison?

Chevy collaborated with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) on a factory-modified Silverado HD ZR2 called the HD ZR2 Bison. It includes AEV accessories such as a high-approach, stamped steel front bumper with recovery points and winch provisions, a stamped steel rear bumper with recovery points and stamped steel underbody skidplates under the front of the vehicle, steering rack, exhaust and transfer case.

How much does the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 cost?

We don’t know yet. Chevy says pricing will be announced closer to the production date.

When will the Silverado HD ZR2 arrive?

The Silverado HD ZR2 will be a 2024 model-year vehicle. Chevy says production will begin this summer, and both the HD ZR2 and the HD ZR2 Bison will arrive in Q3 2023.