Midsize trucks are undergoing a renaissance. We've already seen the long-awaited new Nissan Frontier, amd we know a new Ford Ranger will be here before long; now, Chevy is here with the all-new 2023 Colorado.

Fine, "all-new" may be pushing it a bit; GM reportedly torpedoed an all-new midsize truck platform for the Colorado and a Wrangler/Bronco competitor to cut costs. But the new Colorado is substantially enhanced in a way that should make it one of the most compelling offerings in the segment. Your move, Toyota.