Ford’s new compact pickup, the Maverick, has quickly proven to be a major hit. Honestly, that came as no surprise to me — it was a hit from the get-go, when I attended the launch event for the new truck. One of the topics people — including Ford employees — were already geeking out about was how cool it would be if owners could lift and modify the Fx4 version for more off-road capability. Well, for 2023, Ford is letting owners do precisely that with the Tremor package, which — like in the bigger Ford trucks — adds some serious off-road capability without going full-on Raptor.

Ford let me drive a Maverick Tremor around my home in Michigan for a week to test it out. I think the modifications make it the coolest Maverick you can buy (or at least, you can when the order books reopen). But coolness isn't everything.

