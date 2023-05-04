The 2023 Can-Am Maverick X3 Review: A Machine Made for the Dirt

When you are trying to get into off-roading, there is always a bit of hesitation when it comes to transforming your daily driver into a machine that can handle rigorous terrain. Adding a lot of weight onto your commuter, or simply the work and cost it takes to make various upgrades, can be deterring. But what if there was a way for you to rip around the trails without emptying your wallet for mechanics fees and upgrades? Well, the Can-Am Maverick X3 side-by-side is a one-stop shop for a ride that you can take from the dealer straight to the trails.

The side-by-side/UTV industry is honestly pretty easy to enter. Because the vehicles are so capable, there isn't a huge learning curve. Dirt sports can be hard to try as an adult; you will never be as experienced as the 10-year-old dirt bike rider who has been tearing up the track since they could walk. I would say this is even easier than tackling the nuances that come along with the SxS's smaller cousin, the ATV.



In Texas, side-by-sides and UTVs are generally not street-legal. But some states do allow some cruising around, so you might be in luck for some extra wind in your face. We hooked up a car hauler to our Jeep Gladiator and drove out to our adventures.

The 2023 Can-Am Maverick X3: What We Think

Powerful and fast, the Maverick X3 makes for an amazing day out on the trails. It moves over rocks easily, and the low center of gravity is killer when whipping around dirt turns. While the model is pretty barebones regarding accessories and storage, the machine handles well and can take on some serious speed. It has become clearer why Can-Am has the vehicle of choice for professional desert racing while also being a fun option for the family.

Having four seats makes for a fun day on the trails with friends and family

Does not come with many accessories

Hard to make incremental movements with gas pedal

Testing Notes

Holy Sh*t, you can rip. It takes almost nothing to get going fast. This should have been expected as it has 200 horsepower and a 900 cc turbocharged triple-cylinder engine. My most recent off-roading endeavors have primarily been in our Jeep Gladiator, which is built out for overlanding. I am in no way knocking the off-road capabilities of my truck, but being low to the ground with incredible wheel articulation, you feel like you can tackle any obstacle.

This power is fantastic when it's time to pull some speed, but having more control of the throttle while climbing over rocks would be nice. It can make it a bit challenging to make more incremental movements. I found this to be a minor annoyance when loading it onto the trailer. With a vehicle weighing just under 2000 lbs, you want your trailer to be balanced correctly, and those little movements were just a bit harder to make. The power from the gas pedal is non-linear, so it just takes some getting used to. It is also an odd adjustment when you get back into your daily driver and immediately start to roll.

The Maverick X3 can accommodate the entire family

I know I just told you how fast you can whip this thing, but I also loved how a small family could enjoy this machine together since it is a four-seater. Measuring 164 in long x 72.4 in wide x 68.5 in tall, passengers have plenty of room in the Maverick X3 without sacrificing too much performance. Part of the fun of off-roading is the camaraderie that comes along with it. Hauling out to a campsite with a day of riding to look forward to is a feeling that you can't replicate, and the memories are irreplaceable.

This machine has a three-point seatbelt like you would find in your car, which really allows you to take whoever (within reason and ruling) you want along for a drive. Everything feels very stable and secure. It only comes with quarter doors, but you can upgrade them later. Sure, the ride's intensity will change depending on who your passengers are, but there are trails that everyone can get excited about. You can see some really cool spots without the physical intensity of backpacking or mountain biking.



A day on the trails reminds me of going out for a boat day, you get a couple of friends, set up camp, go rip around for a few hours with your favorite music, and when the sun starts to go down, you head back for some beers and bbq. The good news is that the Can-Am Maverick X3 is notably efficient with gas, so going out for the weekend will not cost an arm and a leg at the pump, especially with a 10.5-gallon tank.

The Maverick 3 does not have the greatest turning radius, but the ride is smooth

Your three-point turns quickly turn into a six-point turn in the Maverick X3. If you went with the two-seater, I imagine this could improve that issue as the distance between the wheels isn't as large. I really only felt this being an issue when trying to flip a "U-ey" or when trying to turn completely around. It wasn't enough of a problem when driving forward through winding trails. This was the most significant frustration when handling the vehicle. Otherwise, it was a smooth ride, even through rutted-out mud spots.

As far as shocks go, the Maverick is equipped with FOX 2.5 PODIUM Piggyback with QS3 compression adjustment. You can adjust their stiffness with a turn of the dial. This has to be done when you are parked, as the switch is on the hood. Some other UTVs on the market allow you just to press a button on the dash.

The Maverick X3 has limited storage

Once upon a time, I spent many days bumping along in a Toro Workman, where you have storage galore, including the luxuries of cup holders, a heavy-duty bed and even a spot to store your lunch box. Obviously, with the off-roading activities you can participate in with the Maverick X3, some of these additions may not make sense. But it would be nice if there was a place to stash your phone or tools. With such an open-concept ride, you aren't bringing too much stuff, but I don't think it would be too crazy of an ask to have some extra console space to stuff your rain jacket.

To that point, this is not exactly the ride you would want for hunting or agricultural work. But with that being said, Can-Am has plenty of other very capable models that will satisfy the more practical needs more closely. You can buy accessories separately to improve this, but right off the lot, you better ensure you have some good pockets in your pants for your stuff.

Here you can get a closer look at the 14 in. wheels and Maxxis Carnivore tires. Mary Singler With the lack of storage, a popular after-market accessory is a storage box mounted on the back. Mary Singler

The Maverick X3 is missing some helpful accessories

While the ride is extremely capable off the lot, you aren't getting too many bells and whistles. You will see people on the trails with all sorts of after-market modifications, which can be slightly unnecessary, but I would add a few things if I bought the vehicle. In addition to the storage issue I mentioned earlier, my main splurge would be on some lights for my peripheral vision. The stock LED headlights worked great, and if you don't see yourself doing much driving in the dark, they will be just fine. I prefer to have a bit more vision on my sides. I also might consider getting a roof and windshield, so I am not as bothered by the weather or dust.

The Maverick X3 is pricey, especially when you factor in towing it

I think this is probably the elephant in the room here. The Maverick X3 is definitely an expensive toy starting at $21,599. This exact model will cost you a bit more than a smaller two-seater, and you can knock off a few thousand as a trade-off for horsepower. But overall, this one will be an investment.

The other cost you will need to account for with the Maverick X3 is transporting it. Unless you live in a state where UTVs can be made street-legal, you will need a trailer to haul it, which means a truck that can pull that kind of weight; Our Jeep Gladiator has a towing capacity of 4000 lbs. Off-topic, but the Jeep faired well towing the Maverick X3, even managing the 80 mph freeways of Texas. Anyway, if you already have a capable towing vehicle and a solid trailer, you are in the clear, but if not, you will need to shell out another chunk of change.

Getting loaded up on an 18 ft. car hauler. Mary Singler