The Top 20 Trucks and SUVs for an Off-Road Adventure

You don't need Kanye's Sherp ATV. But you do need a specialized tool for the job.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tacoma
Toyota

Adventure is in right now. Nearly every crossover on the market offers an off-road appearance package with extra cladding, a nearly imperceptibly lifted suspension and knobbly all-terrain tires. Most of them will get you to your cottage, outdoor campsite or slightly out-of-the-way swimming hole without incident. But if you're embarking on a true adventure into the wilderness (or taking on a robust trail), you need a proper off-road vehicle.

You don't need to borrow Kanye's Sherp ATV. But you need a truck or SUV designed to handle the rough stuff. Often that will be a body-on-frame vehicle, but not always. Here are 20 of our favorites.

1
2023 Toyota Tacoma
toyota tacoma
Tyler Duffy

We can't wait to see what Toyota does with the next-generation Tacoma, which could go hybrid and all-electric. But the current generation remains rugged, dependable and charming (unless you're driving it on the highway).

  • Best Off-Road Trim: TRD Pro
  • Horsepower: 278
  • Torque: 265 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 9.4 in
  • Fuel Economy: 19 mpg city, 24 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $27,250

READ THE FULL REVIEW

2
2023 Jeep Wrangler
jeep wrangler 4xe phev plug in hybrid 2021
Will Sabel Courtney

The Wrangler descends from the Jeep CJs, which were the original off-roaders. It sticks to tradition with a solid axle. But you can now get virtually any Wrangler you'd want from a Hemi V8-powered monstrosity to a plug-in hybrid with more than 20 miles of EV range.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Rubicon 4xe
  • Horsepower: 375
  • Torque: 470 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 10.8 in
  • Fuel Economy: 20 mpg combined, 22 miles EV range
  • Starting MSRP: $31,195

READ THE FULL REVIEW

3
2023 Ford Bronco
red ford bronco parked on a riverside beach in texas
Tyler Duffy

Ford went all in to challenge the Wrangler with the new Bronco. And they may have built the better all-around vehicle if you're driving on the road. You can't get a road-legal V8 or a hybrid Bronco yet. But you can get a Bronco Raptor.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Badlands
  • Horsepower: 310
  • Torque: 410 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 11.5 in
  • Fuel Economy: 17 mpg city, 18 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $31,300

READ THE FULL REVIEW

4
2023 Jeep Gladiator
2021 jeep® gladiator rubicon parked on rocks
FCA US LLC

What would a four-door Jeep Wrangler look like as a truck? Meet the Jeep Gladiator, which has the convenience of a truck bed but still lets you remove the top and doors. It can't clear every obstacle the Wrangler can with its longer wheelbase, but it remains very formidable.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Rubicon
  • Horsepower: 285
  • Torque: 260 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 11.6 in
  • Fuel Economy: 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $38,775

READ THE FULL REVIEW

5
2023 Toyota 4Runner
toyota 4runner
Tyler Duffy

We described the Toyota 4Runner as the Harrison Ford of SUVs. It's old. It's grumpy. It's a bit overpriced. And it plays its one role very well with little depreciation. We can't wait for Toyota to bring the 4Runner into the 2020s with the next generation.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: TRD Pro
  • Horsepower: 270
  • Torque: 278 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 9.6 in
  • Fuel Economy: 16 mpg city, 19 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $38,805

READ THE FULL REVIEW

6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
jeep grand cherokee parked in moab desert
Tyler Duffy

The Grand Cherokee is a unibody crossover. But it's still a Jeep. And unlike the body-on-frame Wagoneer models, the Grand Cherokee is tough and nimble enough to earn Jeep's coveted Trail Rated badge in certain trims. The Trailhawk is the off-road specialist.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Trailhawk
  • Horsepower: 375
  • Torque: 470 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 11.3 in
  • Fuel Economy: 23 mpg, 26 miles EV range
  • Starting MSRP: $41,530

READ THE FULL REVIEW

7
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
colorado zr2 desert boss parked in the desert with mountains in the background
Chevrolet

Chevy decided not to come after the Wrangler and bestowed the Blazer nameplate on a road-going crossover. But Chevy still offers the ZR2 version of its Colorado midsize pickup, which is all-new for 2023 with a revamped powertrain and a new Desert Boss Package.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Desert Boss Package
  • Horsepower: 310
  • Torque: 430 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 10.7 in
  • Fuel Economy: 18 mpg city, 22 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: TBD

LEARN MORE

8
Land Rover Defender
land rover defender 90 2021 green
Will Sabel Courtney

Land Rover had to kill off the vintage Defender line for emissions reasons. But the new swankier, unibody Defender remains a supremely capable off-roader and, unlike the past generations, it's nice to drive on-road too.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: 75th Edition
  • Horsepower: 518
  • Torque: 461 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 11.5 in
  • Fuel Economy: 14 mpg city, 19 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $53,500

READ THE FULL REVIEW

9
2023 Lexus GX
lexus gx overland
Lexus

The Lexus GX — known as the smaller, cheaper Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in other markets — is ancient. 2023 will be the current generation's 14th year on sale. It's an old-school, naturally-aspirated V8-powered Toyota truck beneath the Lexus veneer — though a new generation is on the way.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Off-Road Package
  • Horsepower: 301
  • Torque: 329 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 8.1 in
  • Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city, 19 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $57,575

READ THE FULL REVIEW

10
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X
gmc canyon at4x parked at the edge of a canyon
GMC

The GMC Canyon had been somewhat of an afterthought. But the new model is getting a new AT4X trim, the GMC answer to the ZR2. It comes with 33-inch maximum traction tires, a three-inch suspension lift, front and rear e-lockers, a heavy-duty skid plate, rock sliders and 430 lb-ft of torque. It also has Terrain, Off-Road and Baja drive modes.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Canyon AT4X
  • Horsepower: 310
  • Torque: 430 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 10.7 in
  • Fuel Economy: TBD
  • Starting MSRP: $63,350

LEARN MORE

11
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71
2021 chevrolet tahoe z71 driving on a dirt road
Jeff Ludes

The Chevrolet Tahoe is a family hauler. But it's still a proper truck. And the Z71 off-roading version comes with some helpful hardware like a front skid plate, recovery hooks, all-terrain tires and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Z71
  • Horsepower: 420
  • Torque: 460 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 10 in
  • Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city, 20 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $66,095

READ THE FULL REVIEW

12
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
chevy silverado zr2 in joshua tree national park
Tyler Duffy

Chevy has thus far declined to chase Ford and Ram into the 700-hp land of the dinosaurs. But they did add a top-of-the-line ZR2 version with a two-inch lift, chunkier 33-inch MT tires, Multimatic DSSV dampers and locking front and rear differentials.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Silverado ZR2
  • Horsepower: 420 hp
  • Torque: 460 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 11.2 in
  • Fuel Economy: 14 mpg city, 17 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $70,100

READ THE FULL REVIEW

13
2023 Rivian R1S
front of the rivian r1s
Steve Mazzucchi

There are many three-row SUVs out there. Few of them can deliver more than 800 hp and 900 lb-ft of torque without using a drop of gas, hike up to nearly 15 inches of ground clearance and carry five toddlers in car seats like the Rivian R1S.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Adventure Package
  • Horsepower: 835
  • Torque: 908 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 14.9 in
  • Electric Range: 316 mi
  • Starting MSRP: $72,500

READ THE FULL REVIEW

14
2023 Rivian R1T
rivian r1t electric pickup truck 2022
Will Sabel Courtney

The Rivian R1T was our GP100 Game Changer in 2021. It can go anywhere a pickup could conceivably go off-road — easily. It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds. And adventures were always on the mind, whether it was the gear tunnel behind the rear seats that can fit a camp kitchen or the new Camp Mode.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: R1T Adventure
  • Horsepower: 835 hp
  • Torque: 908 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 14.9 in
  • Fuel Economy: 314 miles
  • Starting MSRP: $73,000

READ THE FULL REVIEW

15
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor
2021 ford f 150 raptor
Ford

The Ford F-150 Raptor profoundly changed the truck world and the off-roading one. It's still crazy quick, with more than a foot of suspension travel on both axles. You can now order one on 37-inch tires from the factory. And, yes, Ford responded to Ram with a 700-horsepower V8 in the Raptor R.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: F-150 Raptor R
  • Horsepower: 700
  • Torque: 640 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 13.1 in
  • Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city, 18 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $76,775

READ THE FULL REVIEW

16
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
the 2023 gmc sierra 1500 at4x aev edition driving on a rocky hillside the at4x aev edition delivers extreme off road capability without compromising on road comfort
GMC

GMC added a new Sierra 1500 AT4X trim for the 2023 mid-cycle refresh. It gets Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers, enhanced underbody protection and one-pedal driving in 4-low. Need a little more steel armor? Check out the AEV edition.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: AEV Edition
  • Horsepower: 420
  • Torque: 460 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 11.1 in
  • Fuel Economy: 14 mpg city, 17 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $80,200

LEARN MORE

17
2023 Ram 1500 TRX
2022 ram 1500 trx ignition edition
Stellantis

Ram challenged Ford's supertruck hegemony with the 702 hp 1500 TRX. It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds with launch control. It weighs 6,400 lbs. It earns ten mpg in city driving. You'll have to level up closer to $100,000 to get all the modern conveniences. The Sandblast Edition adds beadlock wheels.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: TRX Sandblast Edition
  • Horsepower: 702 hp
  • Torque: 650 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 11.8 in
  • Fuel Economy: 10 mpg city, 14 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $83,890

READ THE FULL REVIEW

18
2023 Lexus LX 600
lexus lx 600
Tyler Duffy

We did not get the new J300 Toyota Land Cruiser in America. But we still get its fancier TNGA-F platform sibling, the Lexus LX 600. The LX 600 looks and sounds fancy — and it is. But it's still an inveterate Toyota truck underneath. We'd opt for the Premium trim for off-roading, which adds the Adaptive Variable Suspension but keeps the smaller wheels.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: LX 600 Premium
  • Horsepower: 409 hp
  • Torque: 479 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 8.9 in
  • Fuel Economy: 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $89,160

READ THE FULL REVIEW

19
2023 GMC Hummer EV SUT
hummer ev sut parked on a dirt trail
Tyler Duffy

The new Hummer is an electric car. But it's even more audacious than the original. This 9,000-plus pound behemoth can accelerate from 0-60 mph like a Porsche, hike up to nearly 16 inches of ground clearance and even walk sideways. The only problem is finding a trail that will fit it.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: Hummer EV SUT
  • Horsepower: 1,000
  • Torque: 1,200 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 15.9 in
  • Fuel Economy: 329 miles
  • Starting MSRP: ~$100,000

READ THE FULL REVIEW

20
Mercedes G-Class
mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes G-Wagen is supremely impressive at everything except conserving fuel. And demand from G-Wagen customers — most of whom will never scratch the surface of what the truck can do — is insatiable, even with the base price now a staggering $140,000. If you're fretting about the G-Wagen's future, don't. Mercedes is building an electric one and building out an entire G sub-brand.

  • Best Off-Road Trim: G63
  • Horsepower: 577
  • Torque: 627 lb-ft
  • Ground Clearance: 9.38 in
  • Fuel Economy: 17 mpg city, 19 mpg highway
  • Starting MSRP: $139,900

READ THE FULL REVIEW

21
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
ford maverick with pop top camper
Ford

Looking for a great new ride? Start looking here

LEARN MORE

