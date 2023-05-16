The Polaris Xpedition XP and ADV: Everything You Need to Know

A side-by-side may be the most capable, appropriate vehicle for going off the beaten path. But traditionally they aren't that comfortable or optimal for carrying your gear. Polaris has a solution with the all-new Xpedition XP and ADV, which the brand is calling "adventure side-by-sides." As the name suggests, the vehicles pair side-by-side all-terrain capability with the cargo capacity and flexibility of an adventure vehicle. Here are all the key details.

The Polaris Xpedition is a side-by-side with a roof and windows

The Polaris Xpedition is the first side-by-side to offer a fully-enclosed cabin (available, not standard) with a full roof, windows and an available HVAC system.

What's the difference between the Polaris Xpedition XP and ADV?

The Xpedition ADV offers more storage. It features a fully covered pass-through rear cargo box that provides up to 36" of length on the two-seat and 63" of length on the five-seat models. The five-seat ADV also includes fold-flat rear seats. The Xpedition XP has a 30" long dumping cargo box.

The Polaris Xpedition has some serious off-road capability

The Xpedition is still a side-by-side with serious capability. Its engine puts out 114 horsepower and it can carry enough fuel for more than 200 miles of range. It rides on 30-inch Crawler XP tires and Fox Podium QS3 shocks with Position Sensitive Spiral technology. It delivers 14 inches of ground clearance.

Raised air intakes and sealed electrical components allow you to attack mud with confidence. And if you do get stuck, there's an optional 4,500-pound HD winch.

The Polaris Xpedition goes all-in on the accessories

The Polaris Xpedition features a flat roof that can accommodate more than 100 available rack accessories, such as rooftop tents and fishing rod holders. Don't want to customize? No sweat. Polaris is also offering curated Overland, Kayak, Trail, Hunt and Utility packages. If the in-vehicle options aren't enough, the Xpedition also has a 2,000-pound towing capacity for that off-road camping trailer.

How much do the Polaris Xpedition XP and ADV cost?

The Polaris Xpedition starts at $28,999 for the XP and $29,999 for the ADV. The top-level NorthStar trim retails for $38,999 and $39,999 respectively (into Jeep Wrangler price territory).

When will the Polaris Xpedition XP and ADV be available?

Northstar and Ultimate trims will hit dealers in Summer 2023. The base premium model will arrive in 2024.

