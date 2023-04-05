Jeep just unveiled the new 2024 Wrangler. It’s a mid-cycle refresh for the current JL model — the best-selling in Wrangler history — rather than a comprehensive redesign. There are no new engines; Jeep already offers a 2.0-liter inline-four, a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and multiple options in between, including a plug-in hybrid. But some significant changes should help the Wrangler match the Ford Bronco.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.