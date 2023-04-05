Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler: Everything You Need to Know

“Fresh take on the iconic seven-slot grille" is one way of putting it.

By Tyler Duffy
new 2024 jeep® wrangler rubicon x 4xe with available factory installed 8,000 lb capacity warn winch
Stellantis

Jeep just unveiled the new 2024 Wrangler. It’s a mid-cycle refresh for the current JL model — the best-selling in Wrangler history — rather than a comprehensive redesign. There are no new engines; Jeep already offers a 2.0-liter inline-four, a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and multiple options in between, including a plug-in hybrid. But some significant changes should help the Wrangler match the Ford Bronco.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has a new face
jeep wrangler
Stellantis

The most radical departure for the 2024 Wrangler may be visual. Jim Morrison, head of Jeep Brand North America, called it a "fresh take on the iconic seven-slot grille." Judging from the pictures, there is less vertical expanse, and the space between the slots is not body-colored. It looks a little more modern and, even by Wrangler standards, a little more bug-eyed.

The Wrangler Rubicon is getting more capable
jeep wrangler
Stellantis

Jeep is now — following in the footsteps of the Ford Bronco Everglades — letting you fit an 8,000-pound Warn Winch. Wrangler buyers can also add a stock Dana 44HD solid full-float rear axle, making adding bigger tires easier. The Wrangler Rubicon can now deliver up to a 100:1 crawl ratio and has an enhanced towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs.

Jeep is also building up the Willys model as an alternative budget off-roader trim by adding larger 33-inch tires, steel rock rails and a standard rear-locking differential.

There are two new Wrangler trims
new 2024 jeep® wrangler rubicon x 4xe with 12 way power adjustable front seats and all new instrument panel featuring uconnect 5 system with best in class 123 inch touchscreen radio
Stellantis

Jeep is fleshing out (and filling in) the Wrangler lineup with two new trims. Sport S 4xe is a new entry-level 4xe plug-in hybrid that will slot below the Willys 4xe and — one presumes — lower the entry price to getting a 4xe. Rubicon X is, as the name suggests, a more extreme version of the Rubicon with standard 35-inch all-terrain tires, beadlock-capable wheels, an integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers. You can’t get Rubicon X with a manual transmission.

Anything else worth noting?
jeep wrangler
Stellantis

Wrangler 4xe models can now be fitted with a 4xe PowerBox that can send up to 30 amps of power through four 120V outlets. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is now standard equipment on the Wrangler. The Trails Offroad app is loaded directly into the UConnect 5 infotainment system. 62 “Badge of Honor” trails come pre-loaded. Buyers can access more than 3,000 trail maps with a subscription plan.

13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
2024 kia ev9
Kia

Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Western Rise Is Offering a Rare 20% Off Site Sale
Save 20% on a Bunch of BioLite Gear, Today Only
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 Retro Nike Sneakers You Can Still Buy Today
The Ram 1500 REV: Everything You Need to Know
Tesla and Nothing Want to Sell You Beer
Save Big on These On-Sale Weed Vaporizers for 420
Vaer Dropped a 50-Piece Limited-Edition Dive Watch
MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold: All You Need to Know
Meet the Tempo, a Cooler That Doesn't Need Ice
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know