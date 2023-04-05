The 2024 Jeep Wrangler: Everything You Need to Know
“Fresh take on the iconic seven-slot grille" is one way of putting it.
Jeep just unveiled the new 2024 Wrangler. It’s a mid-cycle refresh for the current JL model — the best-selling in Wrangler history — rather than a comprehensive redesign. There are no new engines; Jeep already offers a 2.0-liter inline-four, a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and multiple options in between, including a plug-in hybrid. But some significant changes should help the Wrangler match the Ford Bronco.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.
The most radical departure for the 2024 Wrangler may be visual. Jim Morrison, head of Jeep Brand North America, called it a "fresh take on the iconic seven-slot grille." Judging from the pictures, there is less vertical expanse, and the space between the slots is not body-colored. It looks a little more modern and, even by Wrangler standards, a little more bug-eyed.
Jeep is now — following in the footsteps of the Ford Bronco Everglades — letting you fit an 8,000-pound Warn Winch. Wrangler buyers can also add a stock Dana 44HD solid full-float rear axle, making adding bigger tires easier. The Wrangler Rubicon can now deliver up to a 100:1 crawl ratio and has an enhanced towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs.
Jeep is also building up the Willys model as an alternative budget off-roader trim by adding larger 33-inch tires, steel rock rails and a standard rear-locking differential.
Jeep is fleshing out (and filling in) the Wrangler lineup with two new trims. Sport S 4xe is a new entry-level 4xe plug-in hybrid that will slot below the Willys 4xe and — one presumes — lower the entry price to getting a 4xe. Rubicon X is, as the name suggests, a more extreme version of the Rubicon with standard 35-inch all-terrain tires, beadlock-capable wheels, an integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers. You can’t get Rubicon X with a manual transmission.
Wrangler 4xe models can now be fitted with a 4xe PowerBox that can send up to 30 amps of power through four 120V outlets. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is now standard equipment on the Wrangler. The Trails Offroad app is loaded directly into the UConnect 5 infotainment system. 62 “Badge of Honor” trails come pre-loaded. Buyers can access more than 3,000 trail maps with a subscription plan.
Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.