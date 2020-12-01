Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Boost Your Odds of Winning All These Amazing Cars on Giving Tuesday
Omaze is getting in on the Giving Tuesday bonanza by offering bonus entries on its charitable car auctions.
Black Friday, of course, is best known as the day that we all start stocking up on presents for the holidays. In normal times, malls and big-box stores are jammed from dawn 'til dusk as retailers slash prices in order to convince shoppers to favor them over their competitors, helping them push their ledgers into the black for the year with a month left to go.
But this year, Black Friday also offers a chance to better your odds of winning some pretty damn cool cars. Omaze is offering a special deal: enter these raffles today, Giving Tuesday, and you can pick up 500 extra entries on any car raffle simply by using the code GIVEANDGO500 at checkout.
As with everything Omaze does, the money you pony up for your tickets will go to support all sorts of well-meaning organizations working to make the world a better place. So to save you the trouble of going out and trying to parse through all their myriad raffles, we've rounded up the coolest vehicles you can win on Omaze right now and listed them here for you.
Enter to win this Airstream Atlas on Omaze, and you'll help young adults with cancer find joy in the great outdoors through First Descents.
Help out the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles and potentially win a rare (and awesome) American-made supercar.
The Dodge Challenger Demon is the quickest street car to ever emerge from Detroit. And it could be yours.
The G63 is a wonder of an automobile, but it's pricey. Now, you can try and win it and help fight for equality.
The Audi RS Q8 practically defies physics, but it costs a pretty penny. Why not take a chance at winning one?
The first Civic Type R Limited Edition could be yours — but regardless of if you win, you'll help a great cause.
