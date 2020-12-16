What’s it like inside?

As mentioned, it certainly feels roomier than your average Lambo, but that’s not to say it boasts the relaxed, expansive accommodations of a Q7 or A8. Legroom is still tight for the truly tall, and I’d suspect torso room would be constrained for the thicc. Still, apart from a 911, you’d be hard-pressed to find a car of this price and performance that’s as easy to sit in. Luggage space is surprisingly good for a car of this type, as well; I was able to pack a large carry-on suitcase in the front with plenty of room to spare there, and there’s a parcel shelf behind the driver and passenger for added (ideally soft) cargo.

Indeed, it’s traditional in a way basically no other new car is today: there’s no infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard. Individual knobs there control the climate for driver and passenger, but otherwise, the visuals for all the controls — drive mode, radio station, navigation, even Apple CarPlay — show up on the all-digital Virtual Cockpit instrument panel.

It’s a very cool idea that demonstrates the driver-focused nature of the car and cleans up the look of the interior, but it does come with a downside: cramming so much information into one screen means something has to give. Sadly, in the R8’s case, that’s the tachometer and speedometer. Turn on CarPlay — something I’d venture many of us do quite often, whether for Waze / Google Maps or to play Spotify / podcasts — and the center of screen fills with the car’s version of your iPhone screen, pushing the speedo and tach to silver dollar-sized circles at the lower corners. Lamborghinis and Ferraris that offer CarPlay may give you a teeny-tiny screen on the instrument panel to view it in, but at least they don’t subjugate the most important data to second billing in the process.