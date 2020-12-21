Our 10 Favorite Cars We Drove in 2020
From iconic sports cars to ancient-but-charming off-roaders, here are our 10 favorite cars that we drove in 2020.
2020 was an unorthodox year at Gear Patrol's Motoring desk. We weren't racking up the frequent flier miles and touring America's most majestic canyon roads (at least, not as much as usual). But we still drove and wrote about a ton of cars — and gained a ton of real-life perspective we otherwise might not have (why, yes, you can fit a convertible car seat in a Lexus LC 500 Convertible, albeit not with a front passenger). And, hey, getting to sample the VW heritage fleet was pretty cool.
But out of all those cars, some still stood out above the rest.
Below are 10 of our favorite new cars we drove in 2020. That's not to say they were the best cars; they were just our very personal, nerdy-car-enthusiast favorites.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio delivers a well-rounded, sensual and nearly flawless driving experience. The steering response and road feel are otherworldy.
Let’s strip away the jargon, and admit what the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe really is: a better-looking version of the incredible BMW M5.
It still fits two people and a pair of golf bags; it’s still all sharp angles and wide flanks; and, most importantly, it still starts around $60,000. The engine just happens to be behind you.
A Ferrari is a Ferrari, whether it’s attacking a track or crawling through Friday afternoon congestion. You can feel the purpose in the steering — razor-sharp and perfectly weighted, like a finely crafted sword. Oh, and of course, it's fast AF (As Ferrari).
Going topless with the new LC 500 Convertible makes it all the easier to appreciate one of the car's underrated attractions: its naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8.
There's more to a V12 AMG than just raw power — which is why some of Mercedes's most loyal customers have insisted on nothing less for years. The S65 Final Edition serves as a damn fine memento to remember their beloved engine by.
With all that technology, it’s astounding how natural and fluid the new 911 Turbo S feels from behind the wheel. The steering, the gas, the brakes — all the controls feel directly wired into your body.
It’s quicker, more capable, more comfortable, and better-looking than the Raptor, and while it costs a touch more, the added features and abilities more than justify the expense.
Many of us wish the Toyota Land Cruiser would drop 1,000 pounds, be about $40,000 cheaper and focus more on off-roading. That vehicle exists; it's the Toyota 4Runner.
The GTI handles corners with precision and responsiveness that can compete with just about anything that’s road-legal.
