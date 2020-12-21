Today's Top Stories
Our 10 Favorite Cars We Drove in 2020

From iconic sports cars to ancient-but-charming off-roaders, here are our 10 favorite cars that we drove in 2020.

By Tyler Duffy
ram 1500 trx 2021 porsche 911 turbo s
Courtesy

2020 was an unorthodox year at Gear Patrol's Motoring desk. We weren't racking up the frequent flier miles and touring America's most majestic canyon roads (at least, not as much as usual). But we still drove and wrote about a ton of cars — and gained a ton of real-life perspective we otherwise might not have (why, yes, you can fit a convertible car seat in a Lexus LC 500 Convertible, albeit not with a front passenger). And, hey, getting to sample the VW heritage fleet was pretty cool.

But out of all those cars, some still stood out above the rest.

Below are 10 of our favorite new cars we drove in 2020. That's not to say they were the best cars; they were just our very personal, nerdy-car-enthusiast favorites.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
alfa giulia quad review gear patrol 12
Alfa Romeo

The Giulia Quadrifoglio delivers a well-rounded, sensual and nearly flawless driving experience. The steering response and road feel are otherworldy.

2020 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe
bmw m8﻿
Will Sabel Courtney

Let’s strip away the jargon, and admit what the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe really is: a better-looking version of the incredible BMW M5.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51
2020 corvette stingray review gear patrol featured
Chevrolet

It still fits two people and a pair of golf bags; it’s still all sharp angles and wide flanks; and, most importantly, it still starts around $60,000. The engine just happens to be behind you.

2020 Ferrari F8 Spider
ferrari f8 review gear patrol magazine
Henry Phillips

A Ferrari is a Ferrari, whether it’s attacking a track or crawling through Friday afternoon congestion. You can feel the purpose in the steering — razor-sharp and perfectly weighted, like a finely crafted sword. Oh, and of course, it's fast AF (As Ferrari).

2021 Lexus LC 500
lexus lc500
Will Sabel Courtney

Going topless with the new LC 500 Convertible makes it all the easier to appreciate one of the car's underrated attractions: its naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8.

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition
mercedes amg s65
Mercedes-AMG

There's more to a V12 AMG than just raw power — which is why some of Mercedes's most loyal customers have insisted on nothing less for years. The S65 Final Edition serves as a damn fine memento to remember their beloved engine by.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
porsche 911 turbo cab gear patrol 01
Will Sabel Courtney

With all that technology, it’s astounding how natural and fluid the new 911 Turbo S feels from behind the wheel. The steering, the gas, the brakes — all the controls feel directly wired into your body.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX
2021 ram 1500 trx
FCA US LLC

It’s quicker, more capable, more comfortable, and better-looking than the Raptor, and while it costs a touch more, the added features and abilities more than justify the expense.

2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Special Edition
toyota 4runner venture
Toyota

Many of us wish the Toyota Land Cruiser would drop 1,000 pounds, be about $40,000 cheaper and focus more on off-roading. That vehicle exists; it's the Toyota 4Runner.

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
vw gti
VW

The GTI handles corners with precision and responsiveness that can compete with just about anything that’s road-legal.

The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

