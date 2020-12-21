Our 10 Favorite Cars We Drove in 2020

2020 was an unorthodox year at Gear Patrol's Motoring desk. We weren't racking up the frequent flier miles and touring America's most majestic canyon roads (at least, not as much as usual). But we still drove and wrote about a ton of cars — and gained a ton of real-life perspective we otherwise might not have (why, yes, you can fit a convertible car seat in a Lexus LC 500 Convertible, albeit not with a front passenger). And, hey, getting to sample the VW heritage fleet was pretty cool.

But out of all those cars, some still stood out above the rest.

Below are 10 of our favorite new cars we drove in 2020. That's not to say they were the best cars; they were just our very personal, nerdy-car-enthusiast favorites.