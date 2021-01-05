Singer Has Created the Coolest Off-Road Porsche 911 We've Ever Seen

If you know Porsches, odds are good you know Singer Vehicle Design. The California-based customizer has been reimagining classic Porsche 911s for more than a decade, transforming 964-generation cars into modern works of art that combine vintage style and modern materials into lustworthy packages designed precisely to meet their owners' wishes.

But while they've modified plenty of 911s into exceptional rides over the year, all those cars have generally shared something in common: they've been designed to be driven on the pavement.

Well duh, you might be thinking, that's where Porsche 911s are supposed to live! Well, not necessarily. The 911 (and the related 959) has also played rally car from time to time; as a result, an automotive subculture has sprung up around them. Among those leading the trend: Richard Tuthill, whose U.K.-based shop specializes in rally-spec 911 builds and other off-road-Porsche-based pursuits.



Now, Tuthill has joined forces with Singer to create what the latter is calling the All-Terrain Competition Study: a custom 911 that combines the former's off-road sensibilities with the latter's impeccable attention to detail. As you might imagine, it's freaking awesome.