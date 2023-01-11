Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System
3
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: What You Need to Know
4
Fellow Has a Brand-New Grinder Called the Opus
5
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback

14 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2022

These cars are great, but still, none of them could outsell the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai.

By Tyler Duffy
2023 nissan z
Chris Chin

No matter how great a vehicle is, sometimes, the darn things just don't sell. Maybe they struggle to resonate or find a niche. Maybe they are priced beyond the reach of those interested. Maybe they are just the wrong body style — sup, big sedans and station wagons — at the wrong time.

Whatever the reason, here are 14 awesome cars that no one bought in 2022. Each has some compelling attributes. Each sold worse than the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, which can only be refueled in California.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ford GT
preproduction 2022 ford gt heritage edition shown closed course
Ford

A $500,000 supercar built by the Ford Motor Company was always going to be a niche product. And the Ford GT is reaching the end of its six-year production run.

Cars Sold: 99

READ OUR REVIEW

Nissan Z
2023 nissan z
Chris Chin

Nissan issued a stop sale on the automatic verison of the New Z. It's not clear what's going on with the manual version. But regardless, we haven't yet spotted a new Z in the wild.

Cars Sold: 263

READ OUR REVIEW

Acura NSX
final acura nsx on factory floor
Don Speck

The Acura NSX is leaving production. And it actually went out with a relative bang, improving sales 140% year over year in 2022.

Cars Sold: 298

READ OUR REVIEW

Audi R8
2020 audi r8 v10
Audi

There's a lot to love about the Audi R8 with its naturally-aspirated V10. But it's getting a bit dated after entering production in 2015.

Cars Sold: 314

READ OUR REVIEW

Audi TT
audi tt
Audi

The Audi TT costs a bit less than its sports coupe competitors and offers dramatically less performance.

Cars Sold: 516

LEARN MORE

Volvo V90 Cross Country
volvo v90 cc parked in a field
Volvo

There aren't many better pleasant, all-around daily drivers than the Volvo V90 Cross Country. But Volvo sold nearly 57 times as many XC90 SUVs.

Cars Sold: 601

READ OUR REVIEW

Volvo S90
volvo s90 sedan parked next to modernist building
Volvo

The Volvo S90 is an excellent big sedan. Big sedans are more popular than wagons — but only slightly.

Cars Sold: 1,281

LEARN MORE

Lexus LC 500
lexus lc 500
Lexus

The LC 500 is the Lexus take on a sports coupe, which makes it luxurious and much more agreeable to drive daily than most other sports cars.

Cars Sold: 1,357

READ OUR REVIEW

Volvo V60 Cross Country
volvo v60 cross country
Volvo

The Volvo V60 Cross Country is outstanding — and its sales are why Volvo is pivoting to SUVs.

Cars Sold: 1,385

READ OUR REVIEW

BMW Z4
bmw z4 driving on a rural road
BERNHARD_LIMBERGER

The Z4 is the base vehicle for the Toyota Supra, which is more fun and costs significantly less.

Cars Sold: 1,567

LEARN MORE

Audi A8
audi a8
Audi

The Audi A8 is wonderful. But buyers in the market for a car starting at nearly $90,000 want SUVs.

Cars Sold: 1,594

READ OUR REVIEW

VW Arteon
vw arteon
VW

The Arteon is good-looking. It's practical. It's comfortable. It comes with AWD. VW made the sporty enhancements it needed. But sales fell nearly 70% in 2022.

Cars Sold: 1,742

LEARN MORE

Infiniti Q60
infiniti q60 in a parking lot
DREW PHILLIPS

The Q60 sports coupe was getting long in the tooth after arriving in 2015. Infiniti killed it off for the 2023 model year.

Cars Sold: 1,847

LEARN MORE

Hyundai Veloster N
hyundai veloster n
Tyler Duffy

The writing was on the wall for the Veloster, after Hyundai killed off the non-N versions. And it's leaving production for the 2023 model year.

Cars Sold: 1,920

READ OUR REVIEW

13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
kia concept ev9 grille
Kia

Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.

READ THE STORY

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week
Ram Is Coming After GMC with an Electric 1500 TRX
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Daniel Craig Rocks a MoonSwatch
This Gorgeous Hi-Fi Gadget Is Unexpectedly Unique
Ring Launches a Car Cam with a 20% Preorder Sale
This New Skincare Set Has a Scary Origin Story
Chevy's Revolutionary New Corvette Comes Next Week
Sign Up and Save 20% on One Item at Backcountry
The Most Exciting Gear from Outdoor Retailer 2023
The 2024 Range Rover EV: What You Need to Know