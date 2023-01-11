14 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2022
These cars are great, but still, none of them could outsell the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai.
No matter how great a vehicle is, sometimes, the darn things just don't sell. Maybe they struggle to resonate or find a niche. Maybe they are priced beyond the reach of those interested. Maybe they are just the wrong body style — sup, big sedans and station wagons — at the wrong time.
Whatever the reason, here are 14 awesome cars that no one bought in 2022. Each has some compelling attributes. Each sold worse than the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, which can only be refueled in California.
A $500,000 supercar built by the Ford Motor Company was always going to be a niche product. And the Ford GT is reaching the end of its six-year production run.
Cars Sold: 99
Nissan issued a stop sale on the automatic verison of the New Z. It's not clear what's going on with the manual version. But regardless, we haven't yet spotted a new Z in the wild.
Cars Sold: 263
The Acura NSX is leaving production. And it actually went out with a relative bang, improving sales 140% year over year in 2022.
Cars Sold: 298
There's a lot to love about the Audi R8 with its naturally-aspirated V10. But it's getting a bit dated after entering production in 2015.
Cars Sold: 314
The Audi TT costs a bit less than its sports coupe competitors and offers dramatically less performance.
Cars Sold: 516
There aren't many better pleasant, all-around daily drivers than the Volvo V90 Cross Country. But Volvo sold nearly 57 times as many XC90 SUVs.
Cars Sold: 601
The Volvo S90 is an excellent big sedan. Big sedans are more popular than wagons — but only slightly.
Cars Sold: 1,281
The LC 500 is the Lexus take on a sports coupe, which makes it luxurious and much more agreeable to drive daily than most other sports cars.
Cars Sold: 1,357
The Volvo V60 Cross Country is outstanding — and its sales are why Volvo is pivoting to SUVs.
Cars Sold: 1,385
The Z4 is the base vehicle for the Toyota Supra, which is more fun and costs significantly less.
Cars Sold: 1,567
The Audi A8 is wonderful. But buyers in the market for a car starting at nearly $90,000 want SUVs.
Cars Sold: 1,594
The Arteon is good-looking. It's practical. It's comfortable. It comes with AWD. VW made the sporty enhancements it needed. But sales fell nearly 70% in 2022.
Cars Sold: 1,742
The Q60 sports coupe was getting long in the tooth after arriving in 2015. Infiniti killed it off for the 2023 model year.
Cars Sold: 1,847
The writing was on the wall for the Veloster, after Hyundai killed off the non-N versions. And it's leaving production for the 2023 model year.
Cars Sold: 1,920
