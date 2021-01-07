De facto arms races are common in the automotive world. Whether it's size, horsepower, towing capacity or number of stereo speakers, carmakers are constantly trying to one-up both their competitors and their own past works in order to make a splash and give buyers another reason to choose their product.

Here in the third decade of the 21st century (yeah, seriously), a whole new front has opened up in these vicious competitions: infotainment systems. As we spend more and more of our lives staring at screens and interacting with computers, carmakers are in a constant battle to make their on-board systems more advanced — which, in many cases, means making them bigger.

As of right now, the current king of the hill of such systems would seem to be the Cadillac Escalade and its 38-inch curved OLED system that combines instrument panel and dashboard screens into one mighty arc of information. Mercedes-Benz has a plan to knock the Escalade off that throne, however: a new infotainment system called the MBUX Hyperscreen.