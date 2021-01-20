A typical car owner keeps his or her new car for about six to seven years. That said, some particularly durable cars can inspire owners to keep them for far longer.

iSeeCars has just published a study on the cars most likely to be kept for 15 years or longer. It should come as no real surprise that the entire top 10 were Japanese brands...and that seven of the top 10 were Toyotas.

The list is different from their previous study on the cars owners kept the longest on average, with only two cars, the Toyota 4Runner and Toyota Sequoia, featuring on both lists. The Land Cruiser led the way with average ownership of 11.7 years, but did not have a high enough percentage among owners keeping it for 15-plus years to make this list.

Check out the 10 most likely cars owners kept for 15 years or more below.