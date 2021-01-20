Today's Top Stories
These Are the Cars Owners Are Most Likely to Keep for 15 Years or More

Yes, Toyotas led the way for longtime ownership. But you may be surprised by which one landed on top.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota 4runner tacoma trd pro 2020 gear patrol slide 11
Toyota

A typical car owner keeps his or her new car for about six to seven years. That said, some particularly durable cars can inspire owners to keep them for far longer.

iSeeCars has just published a study on the cars most likely to be kept for 15 years or longer. It should come as no real surprise that the entire top 10 were Japanese brands...and that seven of the top 10 were Toyotas.

The list is different from their previous study on the cars owners kept the longest on average, with only two cars, the Toyota 4Runner and Toyota Sequoia, featuring on both lists. The Land Cruiser led the way with average ownership of 11.7 years, but did not have a high enough percentage among owners keeping it for 15-plus years to make this list.

Check out the 10 most likely cars owners kept for 15 years or more below.

Toyota Prius
2020 prius gear patrol
Toyota

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 13.7%

Toyota Highlander
toyota highlander review
Toyota

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 12.4%

Toyota Tacoma
toyota tacoma
Toyota

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 11.6

Toyota Sienna
toyota sienna 2021 gear patrol 03
Toyota

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 11.5%

Toyota Tundra
toyota tundra gear patrol
Toyota

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 11.3%

Honda CR-V
2020 honda cr v touring
Honda North America

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 10.7%

Honda PIlot
honda pilot gear patrol
Honda

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 10.4%

Subaru Forester
subaru forester gear patrol
Subaru

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 9.8%

Toyota 4Runner
toyota 4runner venture
Toyota

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 9.4%

Toyota Sequoia
2020 sequoia gear patrol
Toyota

Owners Who Keep It 15-plus Years: 9.1%

