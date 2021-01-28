Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

The 2021 Audi Q5 Is Sexier and More Powerful, But Still a Good Value

Audi's equivalent of the second-cheapest bottle of wine gets more stylish, more efficient and more tech-forward for 2021.

By Tyler Duffy
audi q5
Audi

The Q5 is Audi's luxury compact crossover — and its best-selling vehicle in the United States. As the name would suggest, it slots between the Q3 and the Q7 sport-utility vehicles; and it's freshened up with a mid-cycle update for the 2021 model year. While there are a trendy new Sportback Q5 and a new PHEV powertrain available, Audi loaned me a Premium Plus (the mid-grade) version of the tried and true four-pot combustion-powered base model, the 45 TFSI, to test for about 48 hours.

audi q5
Audi
1 of 7
Is the Audi Q5 new?

New-ish. Audi debuted the current-generation Q5 for the 2018 model year; 2021 brings a mid-cycle refresh. The base Q5 receives a 13-horsepower bump to 261 horsepower, as well as a mild-hybrid system that improves the auto stop/start system's efficiency. Audi also tweaked the exterior design, most notably giving it a new vertically-lined grille.

audi q5
Audi
2 of 7
Why is the Audi Q5 special?

The Q5 is the Audi equivalent of the second cheapest bottle of wine. It’s above entry-level, and what a strong plurality of buyers — around 30 percent —buy. Customers choose the Q5 because it offers what they want — a rightsized luxury crossover — at a good value; desirable features like leather seats and the brand’s trademark all-wheel-drive come standard. (For further validation: Kelley Blue Book gave the Q5 a Best Buy Award for 2021.)

audi q5 interior
Audi
3 of 7
What's the Audi Q5 like inside?

The Q5 interior is very tech-forward, featuring Audi's virtual cockpit (a.k.a. a digital dashboard) and a 10.1-inch touchscreen even on the base model. Everything is clean and well laid out, though the material quality won't floor you. The main issue is size; while the trunk is reasonable, the back seat is tiny. I had to sit closer to the wheel than I like to fit my daughter's rear-facing car seat behind me.

audi q5
Audi
4 of 7
How does the Audi Q5 drive?

The Q5 takes a different tack from the Porsche Macan to which it's related. The Audi is quick — 0-60 mph happens in less than six seconds — but it's more cruiser than wannabe sports car. The Q5 is quiet and smooth, staying well-planted in corners. Avoid leveling up to the 20-inch wheels, though; their bumpy ride came uncomfortably close to waking my sleeping kids.

audi q5
Audi
5 of 7
How much does the Audi Q5 cost?

The Q5 starts at $43,300, about $2,000 cheaper than the all-wheel-drive versions of the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. My tester had the $4,800 Premium Plus package and the $1,500 Navigation package, among other upgrades. The total came to $53,040. For reference, the new sportier-looking Q5 Sportback begins at $48,895, while the Q5 plug-in hybrid starts at $52,995 — about the same as the sportier SQ5.

audi q5
Audi
6 of 7
2021 Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus

Powertrain: Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four; seven-speed automatic; all-wheel-drive

Horsepower: 261

Torque: 273 lb-ft

EPA Fuel Economy: 23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway

Seats: 5

LEARN MORE

2021 kia seltos review gear patrol lead slide 3
Kia
7 of 7
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

Next
Nissan Has Created a Camper Van-Like Mobile Office
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From News & Product Releases
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing May Get AWD and a Manual
4 Things to Know About the New Tesla Model S
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy in 2021
Want to Win a Civic Type R? Here's Your Chance
This Tiny Camper Van Is a Hygge House on the Go
Meet the Lighter, Quicker BMW M5 CS
These Are Seiko's First Watch Releases of 2021
How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard
Buyers Want an Electric F-150 More Than Cybertruck
The All-New Chevy Corvette Z06 Could Debut by July