The Q5 is Audi's luxury compact crossover — and its best-selling vehicle in the United States. As the name would suggest, it slots between the Q3 and the Q7 sport-utility vehicles; and it's freshened up with a mid-cycle update for the 2021 model year. While there are a trendy new Sportback Q5 and a new PHEV powertrain available, Audi loaned me a Premium Plus (the mid-grade) version of the tried and true four-pot combustion-powered base model, the 45 TFSI, to test for about 48 hours.