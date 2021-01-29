Everything You Need to Know About the New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

The new 2021 Ford F-150 launched last summer. Like many of you, our first thought was, "That's great, but when's the new F-150 Raptor coming?" That tension has only been heightened by the new Ram 1500 TRX, which has since supplanted Ford's super-truck as king of the angry pickups.

How will Ford respond? We're about to find out — very soon. Ford has just confirmed the launch date, which is mere days away. Here's everything we think we know about the new 2021 F-150 Raptor ahead of that.