Everything You Need to Know About the New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
The new Ford F-150 Raptor arrives very soon, and there should be a 700-plus horsepower version to match the Ram 1500 TRX.
The new 2021 Ford F-150 launched last summer. Like many of you, our first thought was, "That's great, but when's the new F-150 Raptor coming?" That tension has only been heightened by the new Ram 1500 TRX, which has since supplanted Ford's super-truck as king of the angry pickups.
How will Ford respond? We're about to find out — very soon. Ford has just confirmed the launch date, which is mere days away. Here's everything we think we know about the new 2021 F-150 Raptor ahead of that.
Ford confirmed the new F-150 Raptor will launch on Feb. 3, 2021, at 11:00am ET on YouTube and Facebook. Be there (or come to GP shortly after for a breakdown of what you need to know).
Ram threw down a gauntlet with the 702-horsepower TRX. Expect Ford to pick it by offering a new high-performance-spec Raptor, potentially named the "Raptor R." It should use the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby GT500, with output somewhere between the 760 hp in the Shelby and the Ram's 702 hp. It may be a limited production run.
There have been reports the base model Raptor may get a hybrid, either as the base engine or as an option with a tuned-up version of the current V6. Candidates include the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 hybrid, which puts out 494 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque in the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, or a higher output version of the F-150 Hybrid's 3.5-liter V6.
Spy shots showed the new F-150 Raptor with a coil spring suspension like the Ram 1500 instead of the current leaf spring suspension. That should give the new Raptor better articulation and wheel travel, a more comfortable ride and more tunable suspension performance.
Judging from the aforementioned spy shots, the new F-150 Raptor should track the standard F-150 and not look too different on the exterior from the outgoing version. The TRX-fighting V8 model may get some more aggressive styling, though.
