Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Everything You Need to Know About the New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

The new Ford F-150 Raptor arrives very soon, and there should be a 700-plus horsepower version to match the Ram 1500 TRX.

By Tyler Duffy
ford f150 raptor gt500 v8 engine gear patrol lead full
Ford

The new 2021 Ford F-150 launched last summer. Like many of you, our first thought was, "That's great, but when's the new F-150 Raptor coming?" That tension has only been heightened by the new Ram 1500 TRX, which has since supplanted Ford's super-truck as king of the angry pickups.

How will Ford respond? We're about to find out — very soon. Ford has just confirmed the launch date, which is mere days away. Here's everything we think we know about the new 2021 F-150 Raptor ahead of that.

ford f 150 raptor grille
Ford
1 of 6
The F-150 Raptor will debut on February 3rd, 2021

Ford confirmed the new F-150 Raptor will launch on Feb. 3, 2021, at 11:00am ET on YouTube and Facebook. Be there (or come to GP shortly after for a breakdown of what you need to know).

ford f150 raptor gear patrol slide 4
Ford
2 of 6
The F-150 Raptor should be more powerful than the Ram TRX

Ram threw down a gauntlet with the 702-horsepower TRX. Expect Ford to pick it by offering a new high-performance-spec Raptor, potentially named the "Raptor R." It should use the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby GT500, with output somewhere between the 760 hp in the Shelby and the Ram's 702 hp. It may be a limited production run.

ford f150 raptor gear patrol slide 2
Ford
3 of 6
The F-150 Raptor may get a hybrid.

There have been reports the base model Raptor may get a hybrid, either as the base engine or as an option with a tuned-up version of the current V6. Candidates include the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 hybrid, which puts out 494 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque in the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, or a higher output version of the F-150 Hybrid's 3.5-liter V6.

ford f150 raptor gear patrol slide 3
Ford
4 of 6
Ford may give the F-150 Raptor a new rear suspension

Spy shots showed the new F-150 Raptor with a coil spring suspension like the Ram 1500 instead of the current leaf spring suspension. That should give the new Raptor better articulation and wheel travel, a more comfortable ride and more tunable suspension performance.

ford f 150 raptor 2020 gear patrol
Ford
5 of 6
The new F-150 Raptor might not look dramatically different

Judging from the aforementioned spy shots, the new F-150 Raptor should track the standard F-150 and not look too different on the exterior from the outgoing version. The TRX-fighting V8 model may get some more aggressive styling, though.

mother with children camping
Johner ImagesGetty Images
6 of 6
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.

LEARN MORE

Next
The 2021 Audi Q5 Review
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From News & Product Releases
Tesla's Wildest New Car Has Been Pushed Back Again
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
All the Coolest Watches That Came Out This Month
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing May Get AWD and a Manual
Nissan Has Created a Camper Van-Like Mobile Office
4 Things to Know About the New Tesla Model S
The Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy in 2021
Want to Win a Civic Type R? Here's Your Chance
This Tiny Camper Van Is a Hygge House on the Go
Meet the Lighter, Quicker BMW M5 CS