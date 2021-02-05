The 20 Best New Off-Road Pickup Trucks and SUVs Money Can Buy
Many vehicles pose as being off-road-ready. Here are the trucks and SUVs that can actually do it.
Many cars and trucks like to pose as being “adventure” ready. Commercials show suburban crossovers sliding across scenic dry lake beds, while luxury SUVs offer snow and dirt driving modes for their intricate height-adjustable suspensions that.
For the adventures that most buyers take, the capabilities packed into those vehicles will suffice. But those who plan to traverse desert terrain, clamber over rocks or trudge through apocalyptic snow need a more robust off-roading vehicle.
Like, say, one of the following. Here are 20 of our favorite new off-road-ready pickup trucks and SUVs that you can buy today.
Powertrain: 3.6-liter V6 / 2.8-liter I-4 diesel
Transmission: 8-speed automatic / 6-speed automatic
Horsepower: 186 / 308
Torque: 275 / 369 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 8.9 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure: 30° / 23.5° / 23.5°
Off-Road Features: Multimatic shocks, two-inch lift, front and rear locking differentials
Base Price: $41,600
Powertrain: 5.3-liter V8 / 6.2-liter V8
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Horsepower: 355 / 420
Torque: 383 / 460 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 10.7 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 27.2° / 20.4° / 25.8°
Off-Road Features: Rancho shocks, two-inch lift, off-road tires
Base Price: $51,100
Powertrain: 2.3-liter turbo I-4 / 2.7-liter turbo V6
Transmission: 7-speed manual (I-4 only) / 10-speed automatic
Horsepower: 270 / 310
Torque: 310 / 400 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 11.5 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 43.2° / 29.0° / 37.2°
Off-Road Features: Rock Crawl/Baja drive modes, Badlands-specific suspension
Base Price: $42,095
Powertrain: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Horsepower: 450
Torque: 510 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 11.5 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 30.2° / 22.9° / 23.1°
Off-Road Features: Fox Racing shocks, Trail Control
Base Price: $53,455
Powertrain: 3.5-liter V6
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Horsepower: 400
Torque: 500 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 10.9 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 27.6° / 21.2° / 24.3°
Off-Road Features: Raptor-spec bash plate and transfer case, Trail Turn Assist, Trail Control, Trail One Pedal Drive
Base Price: $TBA
Powertrain: 5.3-liter V8 / 6.2-liter V8 / 3.0-liter turbodiesel I-6
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Horsepower: 270—420
Torque: 383—460 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 10.9 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 28.7° / 20.4° / 27.2°
Off-Road Features: Two-inch lift, Rancho shocks, off-road tires
Base Price: $54,300
Powertrain: 3.6-liter V6 / 2.0-liter turbo I4 / 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, 2.0-liter I-4 PHEV / 6.4-liter V8
Transmission: 6-speed manual (3.6L only) / 8-speed auto
Horsepower: 260—470
Torque: 260—470 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 10.8 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 43.9° / 22.6° / 37.0°
Off-Road Features: Rock-Trac 4:1 transfer case, Dana 44 axles, 33-inch all-terrain tires, rock rails, electronic sway bar disconnect
Base Price: $38,715
Powertrain: 3.6-liter V6 / 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6
Transmission: 6-speed manual (3.6L only), 8-speed auto
Horsepower: 260-285
Torque: 260-442 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 11.1 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 43.4°/ 20.3° / 26.0°
Off-Road Features: Rock-Trac 4:1 transfer case, electronic sway bar disconnect, rock rails, Fox shocks, locking front and rear differentials
Base Price: $43,895
Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4/3.0-liter turbocharged I-6
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Horsepower: 296 / 395
Torque: 295 / 406 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: Up to 11.5 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 38° / 31° / 40°
Off-Road Features: Long-travel air suspension, Terrain Response 2 drive mode control system, automatic locking differentials
Base Price: $46,100
Powertrain: 3.0-liter turbocharged I-6 / 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 / 5.0-liter supercharged V8 / 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 PHEV
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Horsepower: 254—557
Torque: 365—516 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: Up to 11.7 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 34.7° / 28.2° / 29°
Off-Road Features: Air suspension, Terrain Response 2 drive mode control system, All-Terrain Progress Control
Base Price: $92,000
Powertrain: 4.6-liter V8
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Horsepower: 301
Torque: 329 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 8.1 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 21° / 21° / 23°
Off-Road Features: Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Adaptive Variable Suspension
Base Price: $53,250
Powertrain: 5.7-liter V8
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Horsepower: 383
Torque: 403 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 8.9 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 27° / 27° / 23°
Off-Road Features: Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Active Height Control
Base Price: $86,730
Powertrain: 4.0-liter turbocharged V8
Transmission: 9-speed automatic
Horsepower: 416—577
Torque: 450—627 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 9.5 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 31° / 26° / 30°
Off-Road Features: Three locking differentials, Dynamic Select drive mode controls
Base Price: $131,750
Powertrain: 5.6-liter V8
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Horsepower: 400
Torque: 413 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 9.8 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 22.8° / 21.7° / 26.8°
Off-Road Features: Bilstein shocks, 4-wheel anti-slip braking technology, hill descent control, front skid plate
Base Price: $48,070
Powertrain: 6.4-liter V8
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Horsepower: 410 hp
Torque: 429 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 14.2 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 35° / 25.5° / 26.5°
Off-Road Features: Bilstein shocks, Warn winch, disconnecting front sway bar, hill descent control, locking front and rear differentials
Base Price: $53,535
Powertrain: 6.2-liter supercharged V8
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Horsepower: 702
Torque: 650 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 11.8 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 30.2° / 23.5° / 21.9°
Off-Road Features: Reinforced frame, Bilstein shocks, Baja drive mode, launch control
Base Price: $69,995
Powertrain: 4.0-liter V6
Transmission: 5-speed auto
Horsepower: 270
Torque: 278 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 9.6 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 33° / 19.8° / 26°
Off-Road Features: Fox shocks, TRD-tuned suspension, skid plate
Base Price: $36,590
Powertrain: 5.7-liter V8
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Horsepower: 381
Torque: 401 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 8.9 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 32° / 21° / 24°
Off-Road Features: KDSS suspension, limited slip-differential, Multi-Terrain-Select, Crawl Control, Off-Road Turn Assist, Multi-Terrain Monitor
Base Price: $85,655
Powertrain: 2.7-liter I-4 / 3.6-liter V6
Transmission: 6-speed automatic / 6-speed manual
Horsepower: 161 / 278
Torque: 181 / 265 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 9.4 in
Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 31° / 23.9° / 29°
Off-Road Features: Fox shocks, skid plate, Rigid Industries Fog Lights
Base Price: $26,255
Powertrain: 5.7-liter V8
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Horsepower: 381
Torque: 401 lb-ft
Ground Clearance: 10.6 in
EPA Fuel Economy: 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway
Off-Road Features: TRD-tuned Fox Suspension, skid plate,
Base Price: $48,925
