The 20 Best New Off-Road Pickup Trucks and SUVs Money Can Buy

Many vehicles pose as being off-road-ready. Here are the trucks and SUVs that can actually do it.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 ram 1500 trx
FCA

Many cars and trucks like to pose as being “adventure” ready. Commercials show suburban crossovers sliding across scenic dry lake beds, while luxury SUVs offer snow and dirt driving modes for their intricate height-adjustable suspensions that.

For the adventures that most buyers take, the capabilities packed into those vehicles will suffice. But those who plan to traverse desert terrain, clamber over rocks or trudge through apocalyptic snow need a more robust off-roading vehicle.

Like, say, one of the following. Here are 20 of our favorite new off-road-ready pickup trucks and SUVs that you can buy today.

2019 chevrolet colorado zr2 bison gear patrol lead full
Chevrolet
1 of 22
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Powertrain: 3.6-liter V6 / 2.8-liter I-4 diesel

Transmission: 8-speed automatic / 6-speed automatic

Horsepower: 186 / 308

Torque: 275 / 369 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 8.9 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure: 30° / 23.5° / 23.5°

Off-Road Features: Multimatic shocks, two-inch lift, front and rear locking differentials

Base Price: $41,600

READ OUR REVIEW



chevy silverado gear patrol feature
Chevrolet
2 of 22
Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss

Powertrain: 5.3-liter V8 / 6.2-liter V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Horsepower: 355 / 420

Torque: 383 / 460 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 10.7 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 27.2° / 20.4° / 25.8°

Off-Road Features: Rancho shocks, two-inch lift, off-road tires

Base Price: $51,100

READ OUR REVIEW

new ford bronco
Ford
3 of 22
Ford Bronco Badlands

Powertrain: 2.3-liter turbo I-4 / 2.7-liter turbo V6

Transmission: 7-speed manual (I-4 only) / 10-speed automatic

Horsepower: 270 / 310

Torque: 310 / 400 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 11.5 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 43.2° / 29.0° / 37.2°

Off-Road Features: Rock Crawl/Baja drive modes, Badlands-specific suspension

Base Price: $42,095

READ OUR REVIEW

ford f 150 raptor 2020 gear patrol
Ford
4 of 22
Ford F-150 Raptor

Powertrain: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Horsepower: 450

Torque: 510 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 11.5 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 30.2° / 22.9° / 23.1°

Off-Road Features: Fox Racing shocks, Trail Control

Base Price: $53,455

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 ford f 150 tremor
Ford
5 of 22
Ford F-150 Tremor

Powertrain: 3.5-liter V6

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Horsepower: 400

Torque: 500 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 10.9 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 27.6° / 21.2° / 24.3°

Off-Road Features: Raptor-spec bash plate and transfer case, Trail Turn Assist, Trail Control, Trail One Pedal Drive

Base Price: $TBA

LEARN MORE

gmc sierra at4 review gear patrol slide 2
GMC
6 of 22
GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

Powertrain: 5.3-liter V8 / 6.2-liter V8 / 3.0-liter turbodiesel I-6

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Horsepower: 270—420

Torque: 383—460 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 10.9 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 28.7° / 20.4° / 27.2°

Off-Road Features: Two-inch lift, Rancho shocks, off-road tires

Base Price: $54,300

READ OUR REVIEW

4 great off roaders you should never buy used gear patrol jeep wrangler
Jeep
7 of 22
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Powertrain: 3.6-liter V6 / 2.0-liter turbo I4 / 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, 2.0-liter I-4 PHEV / 6.4-liter V8

Transmission: 6-speed manual (3.6L only) / 8-speed auto

Horsepower: 260—470

Torque: 260—470 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 10.8 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 43.9° / 22.6° / 37.0°

Off-Road Features: Rock-Trac 4:1 transfer case, Dana 44 axles, 33-inch all-terrain tires, rock rails, electronic sway bar disconnect

Base Price: $38,715

READ OUR REVIEW

jeep gladiator mojave gear patrol lead feature
Jeep
8 of 22
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Powertrain: 3.6-liter V6 / 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6

Transmission: 6-speed manual (3.6L only), 8-speed auto

Horsepower: 260-285

Torque: 260-442 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 11.1 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 43.4°/ 20.3° / 26.0°

Off-Road Features: Rock-Trac 4:1 transfer case, electronic sway bar disconnect, rock rails, Fox shocks, locking front and rear differentials

Base Price: $43,895

READ OUR REVIEW

defender650
Land Rover
9 of 22
Land Rover Defender

Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4/3.0-liter turbocharged I-6

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Horsepower: 296 / 395

Torque: 295 / 406 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: Up to 11.5 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 38° / 31° / 40°

Off-Road Features: Long-travel air suspension, Terrain Response 2 drive mode control system, automatic locking differentials

Base Price: $46,100

READ OUR REVIEW

range rover svautobiography gear patrol slide 08
Land Rover
10 of 22
Land Rover Range Rover

Powertrain: 3.0-liter turbocharged I-6 / 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 / 5.0-liter supercharged V8 / 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 PHEV

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Horsepower: 254—557

Torque: 365—516 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: Up to 11.7 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 34.7° / 28.2° / 29°

Off-Road Features: Air suspension, Terrain Response 2 drive mode control system, All-Terrain Progress Control

Base Price: $92,000

LEARN MORE

2020 lexus gx 460 review gear patrol lead full
Lexus
12 of 22
Lexus GX 460

Powertrain: 4.6-liter V8

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Horsepower: 301

Torque: 329 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 8.1 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 21° / 21° / 23°

Off-Road Features: Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Adaptive Variable Suspension

Base Price: $53,250

READ OUR REVIEW

lexus lx gear patrol
Lexus
13 of 22
Lexus LX 570

Powertrain: 5.7-liter V8

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Horsepower: 383

Torque: 403 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 8.9 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 27° / 27° / 23°

Off-Road Features: Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Active Height Control

Base Price: $86,730

READ OUR REVIEW

mercedes benz explained gear patrol g class
Mercedes-Benz
14 of 22
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Powertrain: 4.0-liter turbocharged V8

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Horsepower: 416—577

Torque: 450—627 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 9.5 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 31° / 26° / 30°

Off-Road Features: Three locking differentials, Dynamic Select drive mode controls

Base Price: $131,750

READ OUR REVIEW

nissan titan
Nissan
15 of 22
Nissan Titan Pro-4X

Powertrain: 5.6-liter V8

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Horsepower: 400

Torque: 413 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 9.8 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 22.8° / 21.7° / 26.8°

Off-Road Features: Bilstein shocks, 4-wheel anti-slip braking technology, hill descent control, front skid plate

Base Price: $48,070

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 ram power wagon 75th anniversary edition front 34
FCA US LLC
16 of 22
Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Powertrain: 6.4-liter V8

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Horsepower: 410 hp

Torque: 429 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 14.2 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 35° / 25.5° / 26.5°

Off-Road Features: Bilstein shocks, Warn winch, disconnecting front sway bar, hill descent control, locking front and rear differentials

Base Price: $53,535

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 ram 1500 trx
FCA US LLC
17 of 22
Ram 1500 TRX

Powertrain: 6.2-liter supercharged V8

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Horsepower: 702

Torque: 650 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 11.8 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 30.2° / 23.5° / 21.9°

Off-Road Features: Reinforced frame, Bilstein shocks, Baja drive mode, launch control

Base Price: $69,995

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota 4runner venture
Toyota
18 of 22
Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Powertrain: 4.0-liter V6

Transmission: 5-speed auto

Horsepower: 270

Torque: 278 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 9.6 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 33° / 19.8° / 26°

Off-Road Features: Fox shocks, TRD-tuned suspension, skid plate

Base Price: $36,590

toyota land cruiser heritage edition
Toyota
19 of 22
Toyota Land Cruiser

Powertrain: 5.7-liter V8

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Horsepower: 381

Torque: 401 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 8.9 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 32° / 21° / 24°

Off-Road Features: KDSS suspension, limited slip-differential, Multi-Terrain-Select, Crawl Control, Off-Road Turn Assist, Multi-Terrain Monitor

Base Price: $85,655

READ OUR REVIEW

2020 tacoma gear patrol
Toyota
20 of 22
Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Powertrain: 2.7-liter I-4 / 3.6-liter V6

Transmission: 6-speed automatic / 6-speed manual

Horsepower: 161 / 278

Torque: 181 / 265 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 9.4 in

Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles: 31° / 23.9° / 29°

Off-Road Features: Fox shocks, skid plate, Rigid Industries Fog Lights

Base Price: $26,255

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota tundra gear patrol
Toyota
21 of 22
Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Powertrain: 5.7-liter V8

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Horsepower: 381

Torque: 401 lb-ft

Ground Clearance: 10.6 in

EPA Fuel Economy: 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway

Off-Road Features: TRD-tuned Fox Suspension, skid plate,

Base Price: $48,925

READ OUR REVIEW

