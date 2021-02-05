The 20 Best New Off-Road Pickup Trucks and SUVs Money Can Buy

Many cars and trucks like to pose as being “adventure” ready. Commercials show suburban crossovers sliding across scenic dry lake beds, while luxury SUVs offer snow and dirt driving modes for their intricate height-adjustable suspensions that.

For the adventures that most buyers take, the capabilities packed into those vehicles will suffice. But those who plan to traverse desert terrain, clamber over rocks or trudge through apocalyptic snow need a more robust off-roading vehicle.

Like, say, one of the following. Here are 20 of our favorite new off-road-ready pickup trucks and SUVs that you can buy today.