Back in the heyday of zoom-zoom, Mazda graced the world with a handful of extra-special performance versions of its already entertaining affordable vehicles. The cars dubbed Mazdaspeed — or, in Mazda's preferred style, MAZDASPEED — added sportier suspensions, more aggressive body kits, and of course, more power.

In the case of the Mazdaspeed3, a lot more power. The hot hatch spun up 263 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque on premium gas, which were big numbers for a cheap speed machine when it debuted back in 2007; wilder still, it routed all that power to the front wheels alone, soley through a six-speed manual gearbox. With boost that came on like an afterburner, torque steer like a rip tide and a design that looked straight out of anime, it was a delightfully immature toy that also happened to be a surprisingly utilitarian hatchback.

The 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo is very much not that car.