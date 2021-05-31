If you're looking to spend a bit more than $60,000 on a Mercedes-Benz product, you have quite a few options to choose from. A Mercedes-AMG C43 or CLA45 would certainly be a tempting choice for those with a thirst for power; a GLE 350 is alluring for those seeking a great all-around jack-of-all-trades; and anyone craving as much luxury as possible would be best-served by taking an entry-level E-Class sedan and loading it up with fancy add-ons.

Or, you could skip all those choices and buy a full-size van with a bed on top.

Granted, odds are good very few people are actually cross-shopping the new Mercedes-Benz Metris Getaway with anything else in the Three-Pointed Star showroom. You're more likely to consider it against, say, an Airstream Bambi to tow behind your existing truck or SUV, or against one of the many other camper vans offered through independent conversion companies across America.

But the Getaway packs something those other vans lack: the imprimatur of an automaker. Not just any automaker; Mercedes-Benz. The folks who not only use "the best or nothing" as their slogan, but pay Jon Hamm big bucks to make sure you don't forget it.

To find out whether the Getaway works as a mobile campsite worthy of its esteemed badge, we originally planned a week-long camping trip with it out West in the spring of 2020. Then, y'know, COVID-19 happened. So by the time we finally laid hands on the van in New York, it was late October, and the campgrounds were cold. So, rather than go all Matt Foley in Manhattan and live in our van down by the East River, my girlfriend and I spent a day driving around upstate to get a feel for what the van is like on the road, then parked it in Manhattan and turned it into a two-person night club.