One of the Most Anticipated Hiking Boots of the Year Is Finally Available

The strangest entry into Gear Patrol's list of The Best Hiking Boots of 2020 is undoubtedly Naglev's Unico Hiker, which has held its place there for more than a year. The hiking shoe is unlike any other — its primary ingredients are Kevlar and wool — but it takes to trails with unparalleled durability and comfort. Naglev announced earlier this year that it was finally expanding on that award-winning design by releasing a full-sized hiking boot called the Unico Combat WP. That boot is now available to purchase on Huckberry.

The materials that make up the forthcoming Unico Combat WP. Naglev

Like the Hiker, the Combat WP is distinct with its Kevlar upper, which is both waterproof and highly abrasion-resistant. The interior consists of a sock-like wool liner, which provides comfort despite the boot's rock-proof construction. The hiking boot also includes a footbed made of leather and coconut fibers and a dual-density EVA midsole — the same kind you'll find in many hiking boots and running shoes — and a natural rubber outsole with aggressive lugs.

The Naglev Unico Combat WP hiking boot is available on Huckberry now, just in time for winter hikes.

