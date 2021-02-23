The Ioniq 5 may not fit families too well

The Ioniq 5 appears to have decent cabin space (no specs provided) thanks to its long wheelbase. But there are no photos of the trunk. The spec sheet, however, says it's 18.75 cubic feet in size, smaller than the trunk in the Kona EV (though larger than the Tesla Model 3's trunk).

We also haven't see the frunk, but the specs claim it's about one-fifth the size of the shrimp cooler in the front of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. However, as you can see here, the Ioniq 5 does offer reclining seats, which seem to be becoming something of a trend in the industry.