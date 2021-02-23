Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

5 Things You Need to Know About the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai just launched its new retro-inspired, hatchback-like Ioniq 5. Here's what you need to know about it.

By Tyler Duffy
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

Last night, at noon South Korea time, Hyundai revealed its eagerly anticipated Ioniq 5 EV. It's not the first electric car to come from Hyundai; the brand already sells the Ioniq EV (which, confusingly, is unrelated to the Ioniq 5) and the Kona EV — but it is the first of three new cars launching under Hyundai's new Ioniq sub-brand.

Will it redefine the affordable EV the way Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles have changed the game in other segments? Here's what you need to know.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has style to spare
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

The Ioniq 5 brings a distinctive retro appearance, drawing inspiration from both Hyundai's 45 Concept and their original production car, the Pony. It also employs Hyundai's "parametric dynamics" design language...which basically means the front and rear forms merge boldly across the doors.

The Ioniq 5 brings advanced charging to the mainstream
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

Hyundai built the Ioniq 5 to be capable of both 400-volt and 800-volt fast charging, which will be great for the day when America has that infrastructure widely available. It also has so-called V2L ( Vehicle-to-Load) ability, which lets the car send power back out. This lets the car function as a giant charger if you want to peak-shave, or if the power grid goes down due to, shall we say, a cold snap in a state unaccustomed to sub-zero weather.

The Ioniq 5 will come in four versions
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

Buyers can choose between RWD and AWD versions of the Ioniq 5, with either a smaller 58-kWh or a larger 77.4-kWh battery setup.

In European spec (Exact U.S. specs are still TBD), with a smaller 72.6 kWh battery setup, the Ioniq 5 has 301 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds. The estimated EPA range will likely be in the ballpark of 260 miles.

These Are the 10 Best Cars to Buy Under $55,000
subaru
Subaru

Consumer Reports has made its annual list of the most sensible cars you can buy, and it features some of our favorites.

LEARN MORE

The Ioniq 5 may not fit families too well
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

The Ioniq 5 appears to have decent cabin space (no specs provided) thanks to its long wheelbase. But there are no photos of the trunk. The spec sheet, however, says it's 18.75 cubic feet in size, smaller than the trunk in the Kona EV (though larger than the Tesla Model 3's trunk).

We also haven't see the frunk, but the specs claim it's about one-fifth the size of the shrimp cooler in the front of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. However, as you can see here, the Ioniq 5 does offer reclining seats, which seem to be becoming something of a trend in the industry.

We don't know how much the Ioniq 5 will cost
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

Hyundai has succeeded in many segments by offering a great value proposition, but it's not clear the Ioniq 5 will follow suit. The Kona EV starts at $37,390 before the federal tax credit; we're guessing the larger Ioniq 5 will start above that, which may make it more expensive than both the Model 3 and the Volkswagen ID.4.

The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
hero grill
Huckberry

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Triumph Just Updated Its Stunning Bonnevilles
This New Bike Helmet Weighs Less Than a Hamster
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
TAG Heuer & Hodinkee's New Carrera Looks Gorgeous
This Bonkers 2-Story Camper Van Has an Elevator
What Will Apple Announce at Its Next Event?
Which Celebrities Get to Make Tequila?
The Best Robo-Vac You Can Buy Is on Sale Right Now
These 10 Brands Build the Best Cars You Can Buy
This Lexus Could Be the Last Small Sedan With a V8
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week