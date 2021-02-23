5 Things You Need to Know About the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai just launched its new retro-inspired, hatchback-like Ioniq 5. Here's what you need to know about it.
Last night, at noon South Korea time, Hyundai revealed its eagerly anticipated Ioniq 5 EV. It's not the first electric car to come from Hyundai; the brand already sells the Ioniq EV (which, confusingly, is unrelated to the Ioniq 5) and the Kona EV — but it is the first of three new cars launching under Hyundai's new Ioniq sub-brand.
Will it redefine the affordable EV the way Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles have changed the game in other segments? Here's what you need to know.
The Ioniq 5 brings a distinctive retro appearance, drawing inspiration from both Hyundai's 45 Concept and their original production car, the Pony. It also employs Hyundai's "parametric dynamics" design language...which basically means the front and rear forms merge boldly across the doors.
Hyundai built the Ioniq 5 to be capable of both 400-volt and 800-volt fast charging, which will be great for the day when America has that infrastructure widely available. It also has so-called V2L ( Vehicle-to-Load) ability, which lets the car send power back out. This lets the car function as a giant charger if you want to peak-shave, or if the power grid goes down due to, shall we say, a cold snap in a state unaccustomed to sub-zero weather.
Buyers can choose between RWD and AWD versions of the Ioniq 5, with either a smaller 58-kWh or a larger 77.4-kWh battery setup.
In European spec (Exact U.S. specs are still TBD), with a smaller 72.6 kWh battery setup, the Ioniq 5 has 301 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds. The estimated EPA range will likely be in the ballpark of 260 miles.
The Ioniq 5 appears to have decent cabin space (no specs provided) thanks to its long wheelbase. But there are no photos of the trunk. The spec sheet, however, says it's 18.75 cubic feet in size, smaller than the trunk in the Kona EV (though larger than the Tesla Model 3's trunk).
We also haven't see the frunk, but the specs claim it's about one-fifth the size of the shrimp cooler in the front of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. However, as you can see here, the Ioniq 5 does offer reclining seats, which seem to be becoming something of a trend in the industry.
Hyundai has succeeded in many segments by offering a great value proposition, but it's not clear the Ioniq 5 will follow suit. The Kona EV starts at $37,390 before the federal tax credit; we're guessing the larger Ioniq 5 will start above that, which may make it more expensive than both the Model 3 and the Volkswagen ID.4.
