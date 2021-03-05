The Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which we saw in concept form last fall, is one of our most anticipated vehicles debuting (and going on sale) in 2021. Like the classic Grand Wagoneer, it will be a flagship for Jeep. Unlike that SUV of youre, it will forego Hamptons-chic wood paneling for high-end finishes that bring the brand into a new luxury realm.

Both the Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer will debut on March 11th at noon EST / 9am PST. You can watch the livestream here when the time comes, but in the interim, here's a roundup of the most important stuff to know.