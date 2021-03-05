Today's Top Stories
The All-New Jeep Wagoneer Arrives Next Week. Here's 5 Things to Know

Jeep will unveil the production Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on March 11th. Expect a multitude of touchscreens.

By Tyler Duffy
jeep
Courtesy

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which we saw in concept form last fall, is one of our most anticipated vehicles debuting (and going on sale) in 2021. Like the classic Grand Wagoneer, it will be a flagship for Jeep. Unlike that SUV of youre, it will forego Hamptons-chic wood paneling for high-end finishes that bring the brand into a new luxury realm.

Both the Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer will debut on March 11th at noon EST / 9am PST. You can watch the livestream here when the time comes, but in the interim, here's a roundup of the most important stuff to know.

jeep grand wagoneer exterior
Jeep
1 of 7
The Grand Wagoneer should be a $100,000 Jeep

Jeep has released the Grand Cherokee L's pricing, which gives us a sense where the bigger Jeep might land. The top-tier Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve trim will start at $61,995, and the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer should be a step up from that vehicle. It's likely the top-spec Grand Wagoneer will be a $100,000-plus luxury barge competing with the likes of the Cadillac Escalade.

grand wagoneer concept
FCA US LLC
2 of 7
The Wagoneer should offer a plug-in hybrid option

Jeep gave the Grand Wagoneer concept an unspecified plug-in hybrid powertrain, which suggests the production model should offer that as an option — eventually, if not right at launch. Our best bet would be the unit from the Wrangler 4xe, which puts out 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque in that off-roader

jeep wagoneer infotainment screen
McIntosh
3 of 7
The Wagoneer will offer a McIntosh audio system

McIntosh is one of the iconic names in premium home audio equipment. As in the new Grand Cherokee, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will offer a McIntosh sound system — marking the brand's first partnership in decades for a production vehicle.

jeep wagoneer interior
Stellantis
5 of 7
The Grand Wagoneer will offer ALL the screens

The Grand Wagoneer concept featured a multitude of screens. The driver had a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 12.1-inch infotainment display and a 10.3-inch climate display. The front passenger received their own 10.3-inch touchscreen. Second-row passengers also got a 10.3-inch climate control panel and 10.1-inch infotainment displays behind each front seat. Expect something similar in the production model.

wagoneer and grand wagoneer announced as first vehicles to integrate fire tv for auto
Stellantis
6 of 7
...and those screens will offer Amazon Fire TV

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be the first vehicles to offer Amazon Fire TV for Auto through the UConnect5 infotainment system. Fire TV for Auto syncs with your other Fire TV devices so you can pick up an episode right where you left off. Passengers can watch while the vehicle is in motion, while drivers can view as well when the car is in Park.

The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own
