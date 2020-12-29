Today's Top Stories
11 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2021

From an electric Mercedes flagship to a V8-powered Jeep Wrangler, 2021 should be a hoot behind the wheel.

By Tyler Duffy
new ford bronco
Ford

2020 was an eventful year in the automotive world. Ford launched the new Bronco; Jeep countered with both hybrid and Hemi V8 versions of the Wrangler; GMC then countered with the electric pickup to rule them all. And there were certainly some driving highlights on our end.

But like everyone else, we're ready to turn the page on 2020 here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. Here are 11 cars we can't wait to drive (and will finally get a chance to) in 2021.

2021 BMW M3 / M4
bmw m3 2021
BMW

BMW's quintessential performance car keeps the manual transmission as an option. That unsightly kidney grille, alas, is mandatory.

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
cadillac ct5 v
Tyler Duffy

The CT5-V proved to be a great driver's car. But the CT5-V Blackwing — thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the CTS-V and a manual gearbox — should be a proper "V" car.

2021 Ford Bronco
2021 ford bronco sasquatch
Ford

Ford revealed the new Bronco in July. We rode in it. We drove the smaller Bronco Sport. Now, we're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the big fella in the new year.

2022 GMC Hummer EV
the 2022 gmc hummer ev is designed to be an off road beast, with all new features developed to conquer virtually any obstacle or terrain
GMC

The new GMC Hummer EV defies belief. It will be as quick off the line as a Porsche, more capable off-road than a Jeep Wrangler, and offer better range than the Hummer H2...all while not using a drop of gasoline.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
jeep grand wagoneer exterior
Jeep

At long last, Jeep will launch its new full-size flagship SUV in 2021. It eschews the wood trim from the classic Grand Wagoneer for luxury finishes. Running on the Ram 1500's platform, it should deliver an excellent ride.

The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
jeep® reveals new 2021 jeep wrangler rubicon 392 in detroit, michigan
FCA US LLC

What does going from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds in a Jeep Wrangler feel like? We're excited to find out in the new Hemi V8-powered Wrangler 392.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
mercedes benz vision eqs 2019
Daimler AG

Mercedes has four new electric cars debuting in 2021. The EQS, previewed by the EQS concept, will be the electric equivalent of the flagship S-Class.

2021 Nissan 400Z
nissan z proto
Nissan

Nissan's long-awaited replacement for the 370Z should be more powerful than the Toyota Supra, cheaper than the Supra — and have the manual transmission the Supra lacks.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3
porsche 911 gt3 cup
Porsche

We've tested the Porsche 911 Carrera and Turbo models. Next comes the GT3. Reportedly, Porsche will give the enthusiasts what they want: a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six and a six-speed manual.

2022 Subaru BRZ
2022 subaru brz
Subaru

Subaru stuck to the rear-wheel-drive, manual transmission, naturally-aspirated formula for the new second-generation BRZ. Ain't nothing wrong with that.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser
toyota land cruiser in desert
Toyota

The J300 Land Cruiser is coming. Whether we're getting the next-gen Land Crusher in the U.S. (and under what branding, as it might show up only as a Lexus) remains unclear. But if we get the chance, we definitely want to drive it.

The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy for 2021
gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

