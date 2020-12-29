11 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2021

2020 was an eventful year in the automotive world. Ford launched the new Bronco; Jeep countered with both hybrid and Hemi V8 versions of the Wrangler; GMC then countered with the electric pickup to rule them all. And there were certainly some driving highlights on our end.

But like everyone else, we're ready to turn the page on 2020 here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. Here are 11 cars we can't wait to drive (and will finally get a chance to) in 2021.