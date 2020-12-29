11 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2021
From an electric Mercedes flagship to a V8-powered Jeep Wrangler, 2021 should be a hoot behind the wheel.
2020 was an eventful year in the automotive world. Ford launched the new Bronco; Jeep countered with both hybrid and Hemi V8 versions of the Wrangler; GMC then countered with the electric pickup to rule them all. And there were certainly some driving highlights on our end.
But like everyone else, we're ready to turn the page on 2020 here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. Here are 11 cars we can't wait to drive (and will finally get a chance to) in 2021.
BMW's quintessential performance car keeps the manual transmission as an option. That unsightly kidney grille, alas, is mandatory.
The CT5-V proved to be a great driver's car. But the CT5-V Blackwing — thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the CTS-V and a manual gearbox — should be a proper "V" car.
Ford revealed the new Bronco in July. We rode in it. We drove the smaller Bronco Sport. Now, we're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the big fella in the new year.
The new GMC Hummer EV defies belief. It will be as quick off the line as a Porsche, more capable off-road than a Jeep Wrangler, and offer better range than the Hummer H2...all while not using a drop of gasoline.
At long last, Jeep will launch its new full-size flagship SUV in 2021. It eschews the wood trim from the classic Grand Wagoneer for luxury finishes. Running on the Ram 1500's platform, it should deliver an excellent ride.
What does going from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds in a Jeep Wrangler feel like? We're excited to find out in the new Hemi V8-powered Wrangler 392.
Mercedes has four new electric cars debuting in 2021. The EQS, previewed by the EQS concept, will be the electric equivalent of the flagship S-Class.
Nissan's long-awaited replacement for the 370Z should be more powerful than the Toyota Supra, cheaper than the Supra — and have the manual transmission the Supra lacks.
We've tested the Porsche 911 Carrera and Turbo models. Next comes the GT3. Reportedly, Porsche will give the enthusiasts what they want: a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six and a six-speed manual.
Subaru stuck to the rear-wheel-drive, manual transmission, naturally-aspirated formula for the new second-generation BRZ. Ain't nothing wrong with that.
The J300 Land Cruiser is coming. Whether we're getting the next-gen Land Crusher in the U.S. (and under what branding, as it might show up only as a Lexus) remains unclear. But if we get the chance, we definitely want to drive it.
