Considering how big a deal crossovers have become for the automotive world, it's honestly a little more surprising that the Subaru Outback doesn't get more credit for pioneering the breed. After all, it basically created the idea of taking a car and turning it into a more appealing family vehicle by jacking it up and adding all-wheel-drive — a recipe that has minted money for everyone from Acura to Volvo in recent decades.

That could in part be due to the fact that, well, the Outback doesn't look much like an SUV. It may offer more capability than many a crossover, but it still looks very much like the station wagon it really is — just one that stands a bit taller.

That's less of an issue with the new (and long-anticipated) 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Thanks to a bevy of changes, this newest version of the car Paul Hogan once convinced American to love stands taller and packs added capabilities that not only make it look more like an SUV, but give it added chops to help it keep up with serious off-road machines when the dirt road turns into no road at all.