The Best Roadside Emergency Kits You Can Buy

Look, we get it. It's 2023: you carry a smartphone with you at all times, and you probably have both an AAA membership and . In most situations, those will be the most important tools in your arsenal in getting you out of whatever roadside jam you find yourself in.

But it's always a good idea to have a backup plan — especially if you're planning a long highway drive, leaving the pavement, encounter inclement weather frequently or don't want to entrust matters to your not-so-reliable cell service provider. In other words, you should have a roadside emergency kit.

In a perfect world, money wouldn't be an issue, and you'd have ample time to research the , best portable jump starter, , , and so forth to build out your own optimal roadside emergency kit. But most of us, well, have other things to do — so an alternative for many car owners is a simple pre-assembled roadside assistance kit that you toss in the trunk and hope you never need.

What do you need in your roadside emergency kit?

What the ideal roadside emergency kit will look like will depend on your circumstances — especially if you're going overlanding. No pre-assembled kit will have everything you need. But here are some items you should look for.

