The Best Roadside Emergency Kits You Can Buy

AAA is nice, but it's good to have a backup plan just in case.

By Tyler Duffy
a couple with car trouble
Jordan SiemensGetty Images

Look, we get it. It's 2023: you carry a smartphone with you at all times, and you probably have both an AAA membership and the app. In most situations, those will be the most important tools in your arsenal in getting you out of whatever roadside jam you find yourself in.

But it's always a good idea to have a backup plan — especially if you're planning a long highway drive, leaving the pavement, encounter inclement weather frequently or don't want to entrust matters to your not-so-reliable cell service provider. In other words, you should have a roadside emergency kit.

In a perfect world, money wouldn't be an issue, and you'd have ample time to research the best jumper cables, best portable jump starter, best tire repair kit, best portable air compressor, best portable shovel and so forth to build out your own optimal roadside emergency kit. But most of us, well, have other things to do — so an alternative for many car owners is a simple pre-assembled roadside assistance kit that you toss in the trunk and hope you never need.

What do you need in your roadside emergency kit?

What the ideal roadside emergency kit will look like will depend on your circumstances — especially if you're going overlanding. No pre-assembled kit will have everything you need. But here are some items you should look for.

  • Emergency Blanket: Your first priority in a cold weather emergency — be it in winter or at night — is to stay warm.
  • First Aid Kit: You're not a doctor. But you want to be prepared for as many minor medical issues as you can with gauze, bandages aspirin, antibiotic ointment and other items. If you're going overlanding, you'll want a more robust first aid kit that can transition to the campsite.
  • Flashlight: You'll need light at night. And you don't want to drain your phone battery to provide it. Having a flashlight in your kit is great. Having extra batteries for it is even better.
  • Gloves: You're only as useful in an emergency situation as your hands. Whether you're changing a tire or shoveling snow, gloves keep your hands warm, comfortable and clean.
  • Jumper cables: Every kit should be prepped for restarting a dead battery. Look for UL certification, which ensures the highest safety and reliability standards.
  • Safety Gear: Flares, strobe lights, reflective triangles, vests, anything to make you more visible to first responders and alert other motorists to your presence.
  • Shovel: An essential if you're going overlanding, live in a winter climate or will encounter cold weather.
  • Tools: You don't know what's going to go wrong. But having a basic set of tools can come in handy in a myriad of situations, even if it's just chipping ice and snow off your tires.
    The Best Roadside Emergency Kit
    Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit
    Courtesy
    Now 16% off
    $42 AT AMAZON

    • Jumper cables are UL certified and coated with non-conductive rubber
    • Extensive 16-piece tool set with its own sturdy plastic case
    • Packs neatly into small bag
    • Includes a 10-foot tow rope

    • No first aid kit
    • No emergency blanket

    This affordable package provides the basics you'll need in an emergency. The jumper cables are UL-certified for safety and reliability. It includes an extensive tool set with a durable case, tow straps and a shovel. But you'll still need a supplementary first aid kit and probably want an emergency blanket as well.

    The Best Upgrade Roadside Emergency Kit
    Lifeline AAA Excursion Road Kit
    Courtesy
    $89 AT AMAZON

    • Includes a portable air compressor
    • AAA approved
    • Extra batteries for flashlight

    • No cold weather gear or tools
    • Pricier than other options

    Lifeline is the exclusive manufacturer of AAA-branded kits. This is their top-of-the-line 76-piece kit, which includes both medical and roadside essentials, as well as a portable air compressor. Though it is pricier than other options and it does not come with helpful accessories for cold weather.

    Best Budget Roadside Emergency Kit
    Always Prepared 62-Piece Roadside Emergency Assistance Kit
    Courtesy
    Now 11% off
    $40 AT AMAZON

    • Includes an emergency blanket
    • Affordable price point
    • High-visibility vest emergency vest included

    • No gloves, shovel or cold weather gear
    • Minimal tool set

    This compact Always Prepared kit is pared down to the essentials with jumper cables, roadside visibility gear and basic first aid equipment. Helpfully, it includes an emergency blanket and high-visibility vest. Though it lacks a pair of gloves and a shovel.

    Best Roadside Emergency Kit for First Aid
    Swiss Safe 2-in-1 Emergency Roadside Car Assistance
    $91 AT AMAZON

    • Massive 348-piece first aid kit
    • Includes an ice scraper
    • Includes a tire pressure gauge

    • No flashlight
    • No shovel

    This isn't the most compact emergency roadside kit option, but Swiss Safe's 2-in-1 sets you up with a solid basic toolset with jumper cables and a premium 348-piece first aid kit for less than $50. But you will need to add your own flashlight, and it does not include a shovel.

    Best Roadside Emergency Kit for a Flat Tire
    First Secure Emergency Roadside Kit
    Now 10% off
    $89 AT AMAZON

    • Includes a tow strap
    • Comes with a portable air compressor
    • Extensive 48-piece first aid kit
    • Pepared for a flat tire with a tire repair kit

    • No shovel

    First Secure's 90-piece roadside assistance kit focuses on providing high-quality, essential tools for roadside emergencies. It's prepared for a flat tire incident with both an air compressor and a tire repair kit. It also includes a tow strap and work gloves. But there is no shovel.

    Best Roadside Emergency Kit for Fixing Your Car
    Blikzone 82-Piece Auto Roadside Assistance Emergency Essentials Digital Car Kit
    $146 AT AMAZON

    • Includes a tire repair kit
    • Includes a 10,000-pound rated tow strap
    • Has an air compressor with a digital gauge
    • Comes with automotive circuit tester and backup fuses

    • Pricey compared to competitors
    • No shovel
    • No first-aid kit

    Here's another solid but pricier roadside emergency kit option from Blikzone. It includes an air compressor with a digital gauge reader, a tire repair kit and an automotive circuit tester with backup fuses. But it is pricier than other kits on this list, and that expenditure won't relieve you from having to buy a separate first aid kit.

    Lianxin Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit
    $40 AT AMAZON

    • UL-certified jumper cables for safety and reliability
    • Extensive tool set with a hard-sided case
    • Includes window-breaking equipment for an emergency
    • Has an emergency blanket

    • No first aid kit
    • No shovel

    This 142-piece kit from Lianxin is another compact, portable kit featuring a wide range of roadside recovery essentials. It has an extensive tool set with its own case and emergency window-breaking tools. The jumper cables are UL-certified for safety and reliability. But you will need to supplement with a first aid kit and a shovel.

    Best roadside emergency kit for Jeremy Clarkson fans
    Top Gear Premium Roadside Assistance Kit
    $48 AT AMAZON

    • Includes a basic first aid kit
    • Includes an emergency blanket
    • Includes 12-hour light sticks
    • Space-saving 14-piece multi-tool
    • LED flashlight does not require batteries

    • No shovel

    This "Top Gear" branded roadside assistance kit includes most of the basics you would need, including some first aid materials, two 12-hour light sticks and an emergency blanket. But there is no shovel if you get into an off-road or snow-related incident.

