The Best Portable Jump Starters for Your Car or Truck

Jump-starting cars has always been a bit of a hair-raising experience. Whenever I do it, I'm a nervous wreck, paralyzed with fear that I'll booger up the connection somehow and blow up both cars in the process.

That's never happened, of course, but it doesn't change the fact that electricity can be a scary thing. Then there are the logistical challenges: jump-starting can be a tricky proposition in tight quarters or a drawn-out ordeal if you have to find someone to give you a jump in East Zombieville at two in the morning.

Of course, there are better solutions. The best portable jump starters you can buy are years beyond those past heavy contraptions that looked suspiciously like, well, car batteries. They're now sleek, computer-regulated lithium-ion gadgets that can fit discreetly in your trunk (or even your glove box, in some cases). They can even be used in a pinch to charge your mobile electronics.



Though dead batteries feel like increasingly rare occurrences with modern cars, they do still happen. Even if it's not your car that goes terminals-up at a freeway rest stop, it's always worth carrying a portable jump starter so you can be the Good Samaritan someday.

With that in mind, we sought out the best portable jump-starters, listed below. Keep in mind when considering one that the battery's ability to start a car is dependent upon many factors, including the size of the engine, the state of the vehicle's battery, whether the car's starter is a more recent and therefore more efficient model — and, lastly, the amperage of the jumper battery itself.

Terms to Know

Amperage rating: The amperage rating ranges between 150 to 450 cold-cranking amps (CCA), though that number isn't always available in the product's specifications. Instead, the number might just be delivered as "peak amps" or "cranking amps," and the company will state how large an engine it should be able to start.

Battery capacity: The battery's capacity, measured in mAh, merely reflects how many times it can be used before needing a recharge, not its inherent ability to start the engine in the first place. Capacity is actually more helpful if you plan on using the battery for other things, like operating electronics or charging mobile devices.

Reverse-polarity protection: Another quality to look for is reverse-polarity protection, which will provide visual and possibly acoustic alerts if you accidentally place the clamps on the wrong terminals — and they won't give the power until you do.

Dead Battery: Make sure you know why your battery drained in the first place. If it's because you left the lights on all night or otherwise drained the battery in an obvious, known fashion, the car's alternator should be able to restore charge to the battery once you get going. But if you're unsure why the battery died, have your mechanic look at your car to make sure the battery is being correctly charged — or can retain its charge normally.

Our Best Picks

NOCO GB 40 Boost Plus



The Best Portable Jump Starter NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter

Lightweight at just 2.4 pounds

Includes LED flashlight with SOS function

USB-C: No

Weight: 2.4 lbs

Capacity: 6.0 liters (gas), 3.0 liters (diesel)

NOCO argues that joules are a more appropriate power measure than peak amps since it often takes several seconds for a car to turn over. This one is rated at 7,035 joules (and 1,000 peak amps, for good measure). It'll jump a car 20 times on a single charge and hold that charge for a year. (In general, you want to make sure you top off your charge about every six months to be safe.)

Of course, it'll also jump-start your devices, including two iPhones or 20 Apple Watches.

The Athena

Best Upgrade Portable Jump Starter Uncharted Supply Co. The Athena

USB-C and Micro USB outlets Engine capacity tops out at 6.0 liters

USB-C: Yes

Weight: 2 lbs

Capacity: 6.0-liters (gas and diesel)

Uncharted Supply Co.'s new, compact car jump starter may be snug enough to fit in your hand, but it packs enough punch to light up a 6.0-liter engine — not just once, but up to 15 times on a single charge. It's also waterproof, shockproof and dustproof — and even packs a built-in LED flashlight for those late-night jump-starts.

Other Good Options

The Zeus

The Best Porable Jump Starter for Large Trucks Uncharted Supply Co. The Zeus

Compact and lightweight at less than two pounds Tech is a bit dated with no USB-C outlets

USB-C: No

Weight: 1.4 lbs

Capacity: 8.0-liters (gas and diesel)

The Zeus is Uncharted Supply Co.'s older compact jump starter. The tech is not as updated as the Athena, which should suit most buyers. But it's still compact and lightweight at less than two pounds. It has one key advantage over the Athena: enough juice to resurrect engines up to 8.0 liters. And it's hard to find a cooler name than "the Zeus."

Clore Automotive JNC325

Another Great Upgrade Jump Starter Clore Automotive JNC325

USB-C compatibility Pricier than other portable jump starters on this list

Heavier than other choices at more than 4 lbs

USB-C: Yes

Weight: 4.3 lbs

Capacity: 8.0 liters (gas), 6.0 liters (diesel)

The JNC325 is another great portable jump starter option. It can start up pretty much any gas engine on the market, with a capacity of up to 8.0 liters. Though it is on the heavier side of portability with a weight exceeding four pounds and it is a bit expensive at nearly $200.

Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry

Best Portable Jump Starter for Your Garage Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry

46-inch cables for extra large vehicles

Comes with heavy duty case

Voltmeter shows charge with push of a button Bulkier and heavier at 18 pounds than a Lithium-ion jump starter

USB-C: No

Weight: 18 lbs

Capacity: Any

The Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry is a tried-and-true lead-acid portable jump starter option. It's heavier than a Lithium-ion option, checking in at 18 pounds. But it's rated for all passenger and light commercial vehicles, and it has super-handy 46-inch cables for reaching all vehicle batteries.

Mophie Powerstation Go Rugged

Sleekest Looking Portable Jump Starter Mophie Powerstation Go Rugged AC

LCD display for charging information

Sleek looking design No USB-C ports

USB-C: Yes

Weight: 1.66 lbs

Capacity: Not Listed

Mophie is well-known for its innovative, reliable power packs for cell phones, tablets and computers, but they also make external lithium-ion power aids for automobiles. The Powerstation Go Rugged is, as the name suggests, small and tough — and it looks way better than most portable jump starters.

Scosche Powerup 700 Amp Portable Car Jump Starter

Scosche PowerUp 700 Amp Portable Car Jump Starter Scosche amazon.com $139.99 SHOP NOW High capacity of up to 7 liter gas engines and 7-liter diesel

Lightweight and compact design that can fit in a glove compartment

Includes LED flash light

Has lighted battery indicator No LCD display

USB-C: No

Weight: 2.5 lbs

Capacity: 7.0 liters (gas and diesel)

The Scosche Powerup doesn't have a fancy LCD display. But it can start anything up to a 7-liter engine and 10 cylinders while still being lightweight at less than three pounds and small enough to fit into your glove box.

Lithium-ion vs. Lead-Acid Jump Starters

There are two broad types of portable jump starters, lithium-ion and lead-acid. Lithium-ion is the more advanced battery technology. Lithium-ion chargers are smaller, lighter and, consequently, a lot more portable than lead-acid chargers. Lithium-ion chargers hold their charge longer and are easier to recharge. They will be the typical choice for most car owners.

Lead-acid batteries are bulkier and heavier than Lithium-ion chargers and, thus, less portable. Typically, you would keep them for heavy-duty use with large trucks or commercial vehicles or home and garage use. One advantage to the lead-acid jump starter is that they can come equipped with other useful features, such as an air compressor.