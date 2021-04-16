Today's Top Stories
1
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

The latest funky Citroën revealed, the new Ford Ranger spied and a Hyundai Santa Fe driver goes wild.

By Tyler Duffy
bng cars
Courtesy

We had a great week at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. We reviewed the North American Car of the Year-winning Hyundai Elantra and took a virtual ride in the all-new Mercedes EQS. Hyundai unveiled the Santa Cruz, and claims it is not a pickup truck. Audi debuted what may be its most important new car, and we learned Honda may have something cooking on the electric sports car front.

But, as always, we didn't have time to cover every juicy news nugget that made the rounds in a given week. Here's a quick roundup of notable items we didn't get a chance to write about.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The next high-performance Volkswagen debuts this month
vw gtx logo
VW

Volkswagen’s electric cars are getting high-performance versions. Well, at least the European ones. They will carry the “GTX” branding. The GT is a nod to the GTI, while the X “is building the bridge to the mobility of the future” or something like that. The ID.4 GTX will debut on April 28th; no word on when/if GTX will come to America.

LEARN MORE

Beavis and/or Butthead now works at Tesla
elon musk
FREDERIC J. BROWNGetty Images

Tesla loves two things: Easter eggs and butt jokes — often together. Owners have discovered an unofficial voice command that lets you open the charging port by instructing it to “open butthole.” You may also say “close butthole” when the charging is completed to shut the port. Godspeed to any Tesla owner innocently transporting their 8-to-11-year-old children to school in their Model 3.

LEARN MORE

Vermont residents told Bronco to hold its horses on the Off-Roadeo program
2021 ford bronco 4 door
Marc UrbanoCar and Driver

Adventure ORX, the third-party running the Bronco Off-Roadeo programs, pulled out of placing one at the Suicide Six ski area in Vermont. Locals, probably with good reason, feared that emboldened Bronco owners would veer from their designated trails. The programs were intended to be regional, but the three extant ones — Moab, Las Vegas, Austin — are all in the Southwest.

LEARN MORE

Here are some spy shots of the new Ford Ranger

The new Ranger that Ford brought to the U.S. is the old Ranger that has been around for a while in other markets. There’s an all-new version that should debut next year, and Australian website CarAdvice spotted Ford testing them in the land of Oz. That should be very close to the version that arrives in America as well.

The Polestar 2 now has a less exciting but cheaper version
polestar 2
Polestar

Polestar announced a new rear-wheel-drive version of the Polestar 2. The car does drop from 408 hp to 231 hp operating on one motor. But you get a bump in range from 230 to 260 miles. And, presumably, the price tag will start well south of the current of $59,990.

LEARN MORE

Hey, Stellantis: This would make a pretty cool Chrysler
citroen c5 x
Citroën

French automaker Citroën unveiled the C5 X, the brand’s new flagship vehicle. Is it a sedan? A wagon? An SUV? We’re not sure either. But it’s quirky and kind of cool. And it’s a Citroën, so you know it will have a buttery soft suspension. The PHEV model will offer 31 miles (under the WLTP standard) of EV range.

LEARN MORE

Enter to win this stunning electric Himalaya Defender
omaze defender
Omaze

Love the idea of a vintage Defender, but not so keen on the poor fuel economy? Well, Himalaya, one of the best custom Defender builders out there, built an electric one — and it's being given away in an Omaze sweepstakes. Every donation supports the African Community & Conservation Foundation.

Texas is getting its own Gladiator, though it's not King Ranch-level fancy
2021 jeep® gladiator texas trail
Stellantis

There are a lot of Texans. They love their trucks. And Jeep is giving them their own version of the Gladiator, the Texas Trail trim. Built off the base Gladiator, Texas Trail adds 32-inch mud-terrain tires, 17-inch mud-gloss black wheels and the trailer tow package. It will only be available at Texas Jeep dealerships. But one could always buy one there and smuggle it across state lines.

LEARN MORE

Ford is the latest company to let you remove your hands from the wheel
ford blue cruise
Ford

Ford announced its hands-free driving system, BlueCruise, which sort of sounds like an oceanic vacation for Raw Dog Comedy fans. 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E vehicles will be the first to get it via software update.

Ford made a point of boasting that its engineers tested their system themselves, unlike Tesla’s Autopilot. And unless there are some German speed metal fans at Ford — which is definitely possible — there appears to be another pointed barb at Tesla in the photo’s song title.

LEARN MORE

Fast and Furious 9 arrives soon. Check out the trailer.

I saw the first Fast and Furious film in the theaters. I’ll freely admit that I did not foresee it becoming a box office phenomenon that would make Vin Diesel one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood. But the GP Motoring Desk will always have time for Dame Helen Mirren pulling hand-brake stunts. The ninth film comes out on June 25th; here’s the trailer.

Florida man doesn't brake for yachts

You might presume Hyundai Santa Fe drivers would be boring, but there’s a blinged-out one in my neighborhood with an overzealous exhaust. And here’s another Santa Fe aficionado in Florida — who barreled through the traffic arm and jumped a draw bridge that was lifting. It is Florida, of course, and according to local news, the Santa Fe driver was not even the first motorist to do that this year.

Here's a Dodge Challenger flipping a Silverado

Customarily, it's a Ford Mustang owner that will have local Cars & Coffee attendees scrambling for their phone cameras. But this time it was a Dodge Challenger Hellcat owner who attempted some tomfoolery, swerved and then ended up flipping a Chevy Silverado in the other lane.

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Help Nature by Trying to Win Your Ideal Camper Van
15 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Things to Know About the New Hyundai Santa Cruz
Meet Mercedes-Benz's Electric S-Class Sibling
The North Face's Olympic Climbing Kit, Revealed
Could Honda Revive the Prelude as a Future EV?
How to Remove a Dopey Logo from a Patagonia Fleece
The Q4 E-Tron Could Be Audi's Most Important Car
The Complete BMW Buying Guide
The Beloved Always Pan Comes in a Terracotta Color