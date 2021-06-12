We said there were things we couldn't tell you about yet from Toyota's HQ Confidential event. Well, here's one of them: Lexus is unveiling a new SUV, the all-new second-generation NX. The NX is Lexus's subcompact crossover that slots between the entry-level UX and the compact RX. Consider it a play by Lexus for younger customers outside its boomer base (and, yes, maybe some empty-nest boomers who want to downsize).

The NX is the first of 20 new or updated vehicles Lexus plans to add to its lineup by 2025. And it features some significant changes that will characterize the next era of Lexus vehicles, which should include an EV, a three-row SUV and a super-lux range-topping off-roader.

Here are the essentials you need to know about the all-new 2022 Lexus NX.