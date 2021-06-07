8 Cool Facts We Learned About the Future of Toyota and Lexus

Toyota has some big plans in the works. So big, in fact, that to kick off June, the carmaker brought us (and some other journalists) out to Toyota's headquarters in Plano, Texas, for an event called "HQ Confidential" that gave us a chance to drive many of the company's models and see and hear about what's next for both Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus.



Some of the exciting stuff that was revealed we can't tell you about yet — stay tuned for more info — but we can discuss a few of the exciting things we learned. Here are eight facts we learned about Toyota and Lexus's present and future that we can discuss.