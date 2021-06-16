Today's Top Stories
1
What Exactly Is a Tactical Watch?
2
The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Porsche Now Sells a Toned Down 911 GT3 for Introverts

Love the 911 GT3 but find that huge wing to be a bit much? Porsche has you covered.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 911 gt3 touring
Porsche

We love the Porsche 911 GT3. It's the closest thing to a 911 race car you can buy for the road. And unlike the 911 Turbo, the GT3 still comes — because American buyers demanded it — with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The trouble with the 911 GT3? It's a very aggressive look for everyday life with its loud graphics and giant swan-neck rear wing. And part of the 911's appeal is that it's a super high-end sports car you can daily drive. As they did with the previous generation GT3, Porsche is now offering a solution: the 911 GT3 with Touring Package.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What the Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package offers
porsche 911 gt3
Porsche

The Touring Package for the 911 GT3 deletes the giant rear wing, replacing it with an extending rear spoiler. The GT3 badging is subtler. The front fascia is completely body-colored instead of the black on the standard GT3. The Touring Package also brings "the atmosphere of a classic sports car" with a black leather interior.

You still get the 911 GT3 engine — a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with 502 horsepower — and the same transmission, suspension, wheels, and tires as the standard GT3. Almost all of the GT3 options are available with it as well.

Basically, it's a GT3 that performs and sounds like a GT3 but looks more like a conventional 911, which seems just about perfect.

The Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package has a catch if you live in California
porsche 911 gt3
Porsche

Buyers in 49 states can fit either Porsche's 7-speed PDK automatic or a 6-speed manual. The exception is California, where you can only get the PDK. Porsche said this was due to noise regulations. California has separate standards for manual and automatic transmission cars. The 911 GT3 with the stick is too loud.

How much does the Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package cost?
porsche 911 gt3
Porsche

The Porsche 911 GT3 will start at $161,100 plus $1,350 for delivery, processing and handling. Porsche says the 911 GT3 with Touring Package will arrive in early 2022.

LEARN MORE

The New Porsche 911 Turbo S Made Me Fall in Love All Over Again
porsche 911 turbo cab gear patrol lead featured
Will Sabel Courtney

The new Turbo S has some big shoes to fill. Luckily, it’s more than up to the task.

LEARN MORE

The Complete Porsche Buying Guide
photography christoph bauerpostproduction wagnerchic – wwwwagnerchiccom
Porsche

Once known just for its sports cars, Porsche now produces a wide variety of coupes, convertibles, SUVs and sedans.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Patagonia Just Released Its First Camping Stove
These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling Cars in America
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Oris Aquis Calibre 400 Is Now the Perfect Size
Why You Should Care About the New Honda Civic
Is This Lexus's New Toyota Land Cruiser-Based LX?
The 10 Best Suits for Men Under $1,000
Customize One of the Best Pocket Knives for Hiking
The New Toyota Tundra: What You Need to Know
This New MTB Sold Out Fast, But You Can Still Get
The Complete Land Rover Buying Guide