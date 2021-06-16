What the Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package offers

The Touring Package for the 911 GT3 deletes the giant rear wing, replacing it with an extending rear spoiler. The GT3 badging is subtler. The front fascia is completely body-colored instead of the black on the standard GT3. The Touring Package also brings "the atmosphere of a classic sports car" with a black leather interior.

You still get the 911 GT3 engine — a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with 502 horsepower — and the same transmission, suspension, wheels, and tires as the standard GT3. Almost all of the GT3 options are available with it as well.

Basically, it's a GT3 that performs and sounds like a GT3 but looks more like a conventional 911, which seems just about perfect.