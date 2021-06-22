Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Prime Day Deals on Men's Clothing & Shoes
2
The Best Headphone Deals of Prime Day 2021
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Prime Day 2021: The Best Outdoor Deals to Shop Now

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos Is the Golf Replacement America Wants

VW's newest crossover — think Atlas, but smaller — effectively replaces the Golf in the U.S. lineup.

By Tyler Duffy
volkswagen taos
Volkswagen

How do you know the new Taos is a VW SUV? Well, its name begins with a "T," and a mouthful of vowels makes it hard to pronounce...so it must be a Volkswagen SUV. The Taos is VW's all-new entry-level compact crossover model for 2022, which slots in below the Tiguan. It's a de facto replacement for the Volkswagen Golf, which won't arrive stateside in base form.

It would be easy to denounce the Taos on principle. After all, I own a Golf Sportwagen, which is excellent — and coincidentally, VW loaned me an outgoing Golf hatchback to review the same week I drove the Taos. The taller crossover can't match up with either as a pure, affordable driver's car — but it's a solid little SUV with a fair bit to offer. And — as much as this pains me to admit it — the Taos meets present American needs and tastes better than the Mk8 Golf would have.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What makes the Volkswagen Taos special?
volkswagen taos
Volkswagen

The Taos is a mini Volkswagen Atlas with a wee bit of Tiguan thrown in. VW took design cues from the Atlas, and the Taos emerges from the same mindset. If you polled Americans on what they wanted from a car and then built it, it would be an Atlas: It's a crossover; it looks nice on the outside; it has a ton of space on the inside; you can get in all-wheel drive; it's affordable. The Taos is the same formula, but smaller.

And remember, that formula is now the core business for VW. SUV sales now make up 64 percent of the brand's business in America — up from 14 percent just five years ago.

How does the Volkswagen Taos drive?
volkswagen taos
Volkswagen

The Taos lacks the pep and precision of a Golf, but it's a solid-driving little crossover. It uses a new 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four — an updated version of the 1.4-liter in the Jetta, which puts out 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It's reasonably punchy in city driving, and it's not a complete sluggard on curvy back roads. The default steering feel will seem light to a seasoned driver, like the Atlas, but non-enthusiasts will find nothing ro complain about.

Like with the Kia Seltos, leveling up to AWD is critical. You lose a bit of efficiency. But you get the sportier seven-speed DSG transmission instead of the less-involving eight-speed automatic, an upgraded multi-link rear suspension and a drive mode selector. The latter lets you add in the otherwise-absent steering heft via the Sport and Individual settings.

What is the Volkswagen Taos like inside?
volkswagen taos
Volkswagen

The Taos's primary attribute is space. By small compact crossover standards, it's enormous (again, like the Atlas). The rear seat is adult-sized, with nearly as much legroom as the larger Tiguan. Behind that, you get a quiet-decent 27.9 cubic feet of trunk space. Fold down the seats, and you get 65.9 cubic feet for cargo, about the same as the Golf Sportwagen.

Beyond the space, it's a modernized version of the basic interior in many VW models. You get a standard digital instrument display. It doesn't go full-on ID.4 digital cockpit...though I'd argue that's for the better.

How much does the Volkswagen Taos cost?
volkswagen taos
Volkswagen

Volkswagen starts the Taos at $22,995 (before the $1,195 destination charge.) You have to go up to $25,040 if you want AWD. The fully loaded SEL trim starts at $31,490. Overall, the Taos comes in about $2-3K less than an equivalent Tiguan.

What are the alternatives to the Volkswagen Taos?
volkswagen taos
Volkswagen

Volkswagen threw out the Subaru Crosstrek ($22,245) and Jeep Compass ($24,495) as competitors — and, like the Atlas, the Taos has a sort of more rugged-looking Basecamp line. Buyers will probably cross-shop the Taos with the Kia Seltos ($22,490) and Mazda CX-30 ($22,050), as well.

2021 Volkswagen Taos SEL
volkswagen taos
Volkswagen

Powertrain: turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four, 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic, AWD

Horsepower: 158

Torque: 184 lb-ft

EPA Fuel Economy: 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway

Seats: 5

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Is VW About to Give America a Badass Pickup Truck?
My Non-Scientific Test of Non-Approved Supplements
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime
Did Todd Snyder Just Create the Best Timex Q Yet?
The Oris Aquis Calibre 400 Is Now the Perfect Size
Loving a New Netflix Show? Buy Its Merch
Custom Laces That Give Your Kicks a Classic Look
10 Used Cars You Should Sell High on Right Now
Winnebago Has a New Tiny, Affordable Camper Van
Patagonia Just Released Its First Camping Stove