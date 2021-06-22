What makes the Volkswagen Taos special?

The Taos is a mini Volkswagen Atlas with a wee bit of Tiguan thrown in. VW took design cues from the Atlas, and the Taos emerges from the same mindset. If you polled Americans on what they wanted from a car and then built it, it would be an Atlas: It's a crossover; it looks nice on the outside; it has a ton of space on the inside; you can get in all-wheel drive; it's affordable. The Taos is the same formula, but smaller.

And remember, that formula is now the core business for VW. SUV sales now make up 64 percent of the brand's business in America — up from 14 percent just five years ago.