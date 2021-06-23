Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Refresh Your Watch with This Sailcloth Strap

These Are the 10 Most American-Made New Cars of 2021

Want to support local manufacturing? Here are the most American-made cars you can buy.

By Tyler Duffy
after a 17 year hiatus, the all new mustang mach 1 fastback coupe makes its world premiere becoming the modern pinnacle of style, handling and 50 liter v 8 pony car performance
Ford

Many people want to support local manufacturing by buying American — but in practice, that can be far more complex than picking between Ford, General Motors and the company formerly known as FCA and now called Stellantis. The automotive industry is a complex international web of factories and suppliers. So American companies like Ford and GM may produce many components, if not entire cars overseas — and foreign manufacturers like Honda and Toyota often build vehicles in America explicitly for the American market.

So how do you find vehicles that are actually as American-made as possible? Cars.com did the research for you, compiling its Most American Made Vehicles list for 2021 by considering five factors: assembly location, parts sourcing, U.S. factory employment relative to vehicle production, engine sourcing and transmission sourcing. Five of the top 10 were from foreign manufacturers. Another two were from Tesla. And the Toyota Tundra, ironically enough, is the most American full-size pickup.

Check out the 10 most American-made cars.

tesla model 3
Tesla
1 of 12
1. Tesla Model 3

Assembled: Freemont, CA

READ OUR REVIEW

after a 17 year hiatus, the all new mustang mach 1 fastback coupe makes its world premiere becoming the modern pinnacle of style, handling and 50 liter v 8 pony car performance
Ford
2 of 12
2. Ford Mustang

Assembled: Flat Rock, MI

READ OUR REVIEW

tesla model y
Tesla
3 of 12
3. Tesla Model Y

Assembled: Fremont, CA

LEARN MORE

2021 jeep® cherokee trailhawk
FCA US LLC
4 of 12
4. Jeep Cherokee

Assembled: Belvidere, IL

LEARN MORE

2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet
5 of 12
5. Chevrolet Corvette

Assembled: Bowling Green, KY

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 ford f 150 tremor
Ford
6 of 12
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

honda ridgeline 2021
Honda
7 of 12
6. Honda Ridgeline

Assembled: Lincoln, AL

LEARN MORE

2021 honda odyssey
Wesley Allison
8 of 12
7. Honda Odyssey

Assembled: Lincoln, AL

LEARN MORE

honda pilot
Honda
9 of 12
8. Honda Pilot

Assembled: Lincoln, AL

LEARN MORE

honda passport
Honda
10 of 12
9. Honda Passport

Assembled: Lincoln, AL

LEARN MORE

toyota tundra
Toyota
11 of 12
10. Toyota Tundra

Assembled: San Antonio, TX

LEARN MORE

all terrain tires
Gear Patrol
12 of 12
The Best All-Terrain Tires Money Can Buy

Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.

LEARN MORE

Next
10 Used Cars You Should Sell High on Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From News & Product Releases
The New Porsche 911 GTS Could Be the Perfect 911
6 People We Hate Who Have Great Taste in Cars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Wireless Earbuds for 2021
Lexus's Land Cruiser Could Pack Impressive Power
The New Toyota Tundra: What You Need to Know
The VW Taos Is the Golf Replacement America Wants
Is VW About to Give America a Badass Pickup Truck?
My Non-Scientific Test of Non-Approved Supplements
5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime
Did Todd Snyder Just Create the Best Timex Q Yet?