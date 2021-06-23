These Are the 10 Most American-Made New Cars of 2021

Many people want to support local manufacturing by buying American — but in practice, that can be far more complex than picking between Ford, General Motors and the company formerly known as FCA and now called Stellantis. The automotive industry is a complex international web of factories and suppliers. So American companies like Ford and GM may produce many components, if not entire cars overseas — and foreign manufacturers like Honda and Toyota often build vehicles in America explicitly for the American market.

So how do you find vehicles that are actually as American-made as possible? Cars.com did the research for you, compiling its Most American Made Vehicles list for 2021 by considering five factors: assembly location, parts sourcing, U.S. factory employment relative to vehicle production, engine sourcing and transmission sourcing. Five of the top 10 were from foreign manufacturers. Another two were from Tesla. And the Toyota Tundra, ironically enough, is the most American full-size pickup.

Check out the 10 most American-made cars.