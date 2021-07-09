Whether you should buy a minivan is one of the great automotive conundrums for parents. After all, minivans may be the most practical and spacious family vehicles you can buy. Want three-row flexibility? Unlike most crossovers, minivans pack three legitimate rows for adults — with space behind them for more stuff. With versatile seating and cargo alignments, minivans offer the flexibility to get things just right. When three-plus children enter the picture, it's hard to argue against buying one.

Why doesn't everyone own a minivan, then? Well, emotions — not just cold reason — factor into car buying. Buyers who grew up with them in the 1980s and 1990s perceive the minivans their parents drove to be irredeemably dorky and the ultimate automotive concession to family life. That bias against the minivan is so strong, even normcore fashion and the mad penchant for peculiar Rad-era vehicles have not revived them. The compromise choice is often a three-row family crossover — more or less a minivan on stilts — which at least provides a modicum of adventure.

Should you buy a minivan?

The classic car-person counterpoint would say you should absolutely buy a minivan over a crossover, but that's not really true anymore. Three-row SUVs are about the most important vehicles in the lineup besides full-size trucks. Manufacturers pour development resources into them.

Minivans proffer little if any advantage in terms of driving dynamics, fuel economy or affordability these days. Plus, every company that builds a minivan today also has an excellent three-row crossover option. Whether you should buy a minivan, really, will come down to personal taste.



So what's the best minivan to buy?

For this story, sampled the four primary minivan options on the market: the Kia Carnival, the Toyota Sienna, the Chrysler Pacifica and the Honda Odyssey. Here's what you need to know.