Many of us would absolutely love to have a Land Cruiser parked in our driveway. After all, it's one of the most iconic off-roaders for good reasons: few vehicles can match its blend of capability, comfort and reliability...and, well, it looks pretty damn good, too.

But, well, let's be honest with ourselves for a second: we probably don't need a Land Cruiser. Sure. we need something with plenty of space for friends, family and gear; something with a bit of ground clearance to help scramble over rutted roads, and some way of driving all four wheels when maximum traction is needed. Something with 2021-spec tech would certainly be nice, too. Low-range 4WD and a thirsty V8, though? Probably not.

Which is why, for most of us, Toyota's new outdoors-oriented Sienna Woodland Special Edition might be a better fit than one of those 200-Series Land Cruisers still to be found in showrooms...even if it hurts us to admit it.