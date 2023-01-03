Today's Top Stories
11 Electric Cars That Qualify for the 2023 Federal Tax Credit

These EVs are affordable, currently available and made in North America.

By Tyler Duffy
ford f150 lightning
Ford

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in Congress and was signed into law. The new law makes some critical changes to the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles for 2023. The 200,000 manufacturer cap has been removed. But EVs must now be assembled in North America to be eligible. Eventually, batteries will need to be produced and sourced in North America to receive the full credit. Vehicles will also need to be priced beneath a $55,000 threshold for cars and an $80,000 cap for trucks, SUVs and vans.

The IRS now maintains a list of electric and PHEV vehicles that can potentially receive a federal tax credit. The list contains many of the cars we expected. Though an interesting twist is that not all "crossovers" qualify as SUVs. The IRS classifies the Cadillac Lyriq, for instance, as a car rather than an SUV. Because the Lyriq starts at $62,990, all versions are currently ineligible for a credit. The same requirements rule out five-seater versions of the Tesla Model Y and all but the base model of the Ford Mustang Mach E.

Expect more EVs to be added over time. The law intends to influence automaker decision-making. And in the coming years, we should see more manufacturers moving EV and battery production to North America and offering more affordable vehicles (or more affordable versions of current cars) to meet the requirements.

Factors to Note About the Federal EV Tax Credit

The EV tax credit is non-deductible: You must owe money to be eligible for the federal EV tax credit. You can't use it to create or enhance your refund. The rule will change, allowing manufacturers to offer the discount at the point of sale. But that change does not go into effect until 2024.

The EV tax credit is now income-limited: Your adjusted gross income must be less than $150,000 individually or $300,000 for a married couple to be eligible for a federal EV tax credit.

2023 Vehicles Eligible for the Federal EV Tax Credit

Chevrolet Bolt EV
2023 bolt ev front three quarter backed in on a residential driveway
Jeff@jeffludes.com

GM cars are eligible for the tax credit again. And the Bolt EV starts nearly $30,000 under the threshold to receive it.

  • Starting Price: $25,600
  • Limit: $55,000

LEARN MORE

Chevrolet Bolt EUV
the 2023 chevrolet bolt euv redline edition includes 17 inch black painted aluminum wheels preproduction model shown actual model may vary available summer 2022
Chevrolet

The government does not classify the Bolt EUV as an SUV. But all trims start well under the $55,000 price threshold.

  • Starting Price: $27,200
  • Limit: $55,000

READ OUR REVIEW

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning (Standard Range)
ford f 150 lightning driving in forest with a dirt bike in the bed
Ford

Ford has jacked up the price of the base Pro model F-150 Lightning, which now starts at $55,974. But that still falls under the $80,000 limit. The cheapest Extended Range model exceeds the $80,000 price threshold.

  • Starting Price: $55,974
  • Limit: $80,000

READ OUR REVIEW

2023 Ford Mustang Mach E (Select)
ford mustang mach e on a carpet
Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach E does not qualify as an SUV under the new system. That means only the base "Select" model will fall beneath the $55,000 threshold. That limits you to the standard range battery pack, but does offer leeway to add all-wheel-drive.

  • Starting Price: $46,895
  • Limit: $55,000

READ OUR REVIEW

2023 Ford E-Transit
ford e transit driving on street in detroit
Ford
  • Starting Price: $49,575
  • Limit: $80,000

LEARN MORE

2023 Nissan Leaf
nissan leaf driving with palm trees and a park in the backgorund
Jay K. McNally

Nissan builds the Leaf at its plant in Tennessee. And both the S ($28,040) and SV Plus ($36,040) versions fall well below the $55,000 threshold for a federal tax credit.

  • Starting Price: $28,040
  • Limit: $55,000

READ OUR REVIEW

2023 Rivian R1S (Dual-Motor, Standard Pack)
red rivian r1s parked in a rocky stream
Steve Mazzucchi

The window is tight. But you can still get a federal tax credit on the R1S if you stick with the bare-bones dual-motor AWD and standard pack configuration.

  • Starting Price: $78,000
  • Limit: $80,000

READ OUR REVIEW

2023 Rivian R1T
rivian r1t electric pickup truck 2022
Will Sabel Courtney

A Rivian R1T can be ordered with a dual-motor AWD powertrain and either the standard or large battery pack and still fall beneath the $80,000 threshold.

  • Starting Price: $73,000
  • Limit: $80,000

READ OUR REVIEW

2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD
tesla model 3
Tesla

The base rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 can earn the federal tax credit. AWD versions, starting at $66,990, do not meet the price threshold.

  • Starting Price: $46,990
  • Limit: $55,000

LEARN MORE

2023 Tesla Model Y (7-Seater)
tesla model y rendering
Tesla

In one of the new system's more interesting quirks, the three-row Tesla Model Y qualifies as an SUV while the two-row version does not. That means you can order both Long Range and Performance versions of the 7-seater Model Y and still receive a credit, but no versions of the 5-seater Model Y are eligible.

  • Starting Price: $61,190
  • Limit: $80,000

LEARN MORE

2023 Volkswagen ID.4
vw id 4
Volkswagen

All versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 can qualify for the federal tax credit. RWD versions do not qualify as SUVs and are capped at $55,000. AWD versions do qualify as SUVs and have an $80,000 price threshold.

  • Starting Price: $37,495
  • Limit: $55,000/$80,000 (AWD)

READ OUR REVIEW

