The Range Rover is one of the most influential vehicles of all time. One could consider it the first proper luxury SUV that fancy people could drive to work and out on the town. Its success and cultural resonance is a major reason Land Rover became an independent brand. And it’s no coincidence four of Land Rover’s seven vehicles are branded as Range Rovers.

Land Rover’s flagship SUV is an outstanding blend of high-end style and serious off-road capability. And it’s finally getting an upgrade to the fifth generation — one overdue, since the current generation dates back to 2012. If you want to see the new Range Rover debut live, it drops at 3:40pm East Coast time on Tuesday, October 26 at Land Rover USA's website (click here to go there).

Here's everything we've learned ahead of the new Range Rover launch date.