The Complete Land Rover Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained

Land Rover History

Land Rover is a British automaker that produces luxury four-wheel-drive vehicles. The brand began in 1948 when the Rover Company launched the Land Rover Series of off-road vehicles. British Leyland took the brand upmarket with the Range Rover in 1970 and branched off Land Rover into a distinct brand from now-defunct Rover in 1978. Land Rover was later owned by BMW and Ford. Current owner Tata Motors bought Land Rover from Ford in 2008, merging it with Jaguar to form Jaguar Land Rover.



Land Rover has gone full-on luxury these days, but the brand maintains its reputation for off-road capability. Land Rover does not give its vehicles "Trail Rated" badges like Jeep; it's presumed — since they carry the name Land Rover — that they are able to do that (even the Evoque). The flipside is Land Rover's not especially stellar reputation for reliability.



In 2021, Jaguar Land Rover embarked on a new product strategy called "Reimagine." The Land Rover lineup will shift dramatically toward electrification. Land Rover plans to launch its first EV in 2024 and six within the next five years. By 2030, Land Rover expects every model to have an EV option and EVs to make up 60% of Land Rover sales.

Land Rover Terminology

HSE: Stands for “High Specification Equipment.” This is a higher-than-standard trim level offered on most Land Rover models.

SVO and SVR: SVO stands for “Special Vehicles Operations,” the brand’s high-performance wing. The highest-performance vehicles under the SVO wing replace the O with an R, which stands for “racing.” SVO and SVR trims aren’t available across the board, but vehicles that sport the trim level are, in scientific terms, “fun as hell.”

Autobiography: This is a Range Rover trim offered on the Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport and the Evoque. This trim is fancy. It will have luxury finishes, an array of standard features and come at a significantly higher price point.

Dynamic: This is a term affixed to Range Rover trims. These cars are more aggressive and dynamic than non-dynamic trims. That can mean styling. It can also mean a more powerful engine.

Range Rover: Land Rover has equity in “Range Rover” as a luxury brand. Thus, four of the seven vehicles are “Range Rovers.” These cars tend to be referred to as just “Range Rovers” because “Land Rover Range Rover X” is a mouthful.

Sport: Smaller version. The Range Rover Sport is smaller than the Range Rover. The Discovery Sport is smaller than the Discovery.

Land Rover Buying Guide

Range Rover

Land Rover

The Range Rover is Land Rover's flagship, full-size luxury SUV. It debuted in 1970 and redefined Land Rover — and the SUV itself — as premium, fashionable and fit for important people. The current fourth-generation model has been in production since 2012. The fifth generation should arrive soon. Buyers can order the Range Rover in either standard-wheelbase (SWB) or a long-wheelbase (LWB) with extra rear legroom.



Body Style: SUV

Seating: 4 or 5

SWB Models:

Range Rover



Range Rover HSE



Range Rover Westminster Edition



Range Rover Autobiography



Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic

Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition



LWB Models:

Range Rover Westminster Edition

Range Rover Autobiography

Range Rover SVAutobiography

Engines:

Turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter inline-six (355 hp)

2.o-liter inline-four plug-in-hybrid (398 hp)

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 diesel (254 hp)

Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp)

Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 Autobiography (557 hp)

Base MSRP: $92,000

Range Rover Sport

Land Rover

The Range Rover Sport is a midsize SUV. It's smaller, cheaper and — as the name suggests — sportier than its flagship sibling. The first edition came out in 2005. The second generation debuted for the 2013 model year. Unlike the Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport can be up

The Range Rover Sport SVR ($115,500) is Land Rover’s on-road performance vehicle. It is the most powerful Land Rover with 575 hp from the 5.0-liter V8. It is the fastest Land Rover, acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. It also has some quite sporty features, including a carbon fiber hood.

Body Style: SUV

Seating: 5 or 7

Models:

Range Rover Sport SE

Range Rover Sport HSE Silver Edition

Range Rover Sport HST

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic

Range Rover Sport SVR



Engines:

Turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter inline-six (355 hp)

2.0-liter plug-in hybrid (398 hp)

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 diesel (254 hp)

Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp)

Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (575 hp)



Base MSRP: $69,500

Range Rover Velar

Land Rover

The Range Rover Velar is Land Rover’s more premium compact crossover SUV introduced in 2017. It’s sleek and aerodynamic with features such as recessed door handles. It is oriented toward on-road driving. It shares a platform with the Jaguar F-Pace. Land Rover describes the Velar as “avant-garde.”

Body Style: Crossover SUV

Seating: 5

Models:

Range Rover Velar S



Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic S

Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE



Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (247 hp)



Turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter inline-six (335 hp)



Turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter inline-six (395 hp)



Base MSRP: $56,900

Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover

The Range Rover Evoque is a subcompact crossover. It’s the smallest Range Rover-branded model with the cheapest base price (although still notably more expensive than many rivals). It debuted in 2011 and entered the current second generation in 2018. All versions now get the 246 hp version of the 2.0-liter inline-four engine. Land Rover discontinued the oft-maligned convertible version.



Of Note: Victoria Beckham collaborated on a special limited edition of the Evoque in 2012. She sold her limited edition Evoque in 2016 after three years and 1,400 miles. Land Rover’s chief designer says that Mrs. Beckham overstated her involvement when she claimed to have designed the car.

Body Style: Crossover SUV

Seating: 4 or 5

Models:

Range Rover Evoque S

Range Rover Evoque SE

Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic S

Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE

Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic HSE



Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (246 hp)

Base MSRP: $43,300

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover

The Land Rover Discovery is Land Rover's less premium, but still quite premium midsize SUV. It is less luxury and more family-oriented than the Range Rover Sport. It's in its fifth generation since 1989. It is one of the best SUVs for towing, with a truck-like 8,201 lb rating. A seven-seat, three-row version is standard. Though a two-row version is optional.

Of Note: Car folk will occasionally refer to the Discovery as “the Disco” and express annoyance about its asymmetrical back end.

Body Style: SUV

Seating: 5 or 7

Models:

Land Rover Discovery S

Land Rover Discovery R-Dynamic S

Land Rover Discovery R-Dynamic HSE



Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (296 hp)



Turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (355 hp)



Base MSRP: $53,900

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is a compact SUV. It is the entry-level Land Rover with a base price starting at $41,900. The current generation debuted in 2014 as a replacement for Land Rover's smaller LR2. The Discovery Sport can be fitted with a small third row of seating.

Body Style: SUV

Seating: 5 or 7

Models:

Land Rover Discovery Sport S

Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic S

Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE



Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (246 hp)

Base MSRP: $41,900

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover

The Land Rover Defender is Land Rover's original overland vehicle, the British equivalent of the Jeep Wrangler. Before 1983, it was just known as the "Land Rover." Land Rover produced a brief run of "NAS" Defenders sold in North America from 1993 to 1997. JLR discontinued the body-on-frame Defender's continuous production run in 2016. Land Rover revived the Defender nameplate in 2020 with a new unibody SUV. It won the World Car Design of the Year award for 2021.

Currently, the Defender comes in two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110 versions with either a four-cylinder or six-cylinder engine. A V8 version is coming. Depending on the configuration, the Defender 110 can seat as few as five or as many as eight passengers.

Body Style: SUV

Seating: 5, 6, 7 or 8



D90 Models:

Defender 90



Defender 90 S

Defender 90 X-Dynamic S

Defender 90 First Edition

Defender 90 X

D110 Models:

Defender 110

Defender 110 S

Defender 110 SE

Defender 110 X-Dynamic SE

Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE

Defender 110 X



Engines:



Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (296 hp)

Turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (395 hp)

Base MSRP: $46,100

