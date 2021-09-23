Ram Just Unleashed 3 Awesome New 1500 Pickups

Here's what you need to know about them.

Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition Stellantis The Ram 1500 TRX is getting an Ignition Edition for 2022, which — as you probably anticipated — has nothing to do with R. Kelly. It is a limited run of 875 trucks with Ignition Orange paint. It has a custom interior with copperhead accents and 18-inch machine face black wheels. The starting MSRP is $91,285.

Ram 1500 (Ram) Red Edition JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM The Ram 1500 (Ram) Red Edition is a special edition of the Limited Crew Cab Ram 1500. It features red badging on the grille, door and center console. Proceeds help Stellantis meet its commitment to donate a minimum of $4 million to the Global Fund to fight health emergencies through 2023. The starting MSRP is $63,250.

Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork Stellantis The Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork replaces the Longhorn Limited 10th Anniversary trim for 2022. The package includes a multifunction tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bed liner and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. The truck also gets a trim-exclusive Mountain Brown interior with bucket seats, suede door bolsters and a laser filigree detail. Starting MSRP is $61,260. LEARN MORE

