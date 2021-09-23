Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Ram Just Unleashed 3 Awesome New 1500 Pickups
Here's what you need to know about them.
The Ram 1500 (Ram) Red Edition is a special edition of the Limited Crew Cab Ram 1500. It features red badging on the grille, door and center console. Proceeds help Stellantis meet its commitment to donate a minimum of $4 million to the Global Fund to fight health emergencies through 2023. The starting MSRP is $63,250.
The Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork replaces the Longhorn Limited 10th Anniversary trim for 2022. The package includes a multifunction tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bed liner and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. The truck also gets a trim-exclusive Mountain Brown interior with bucket seats, suede door bolsters and a laser filigree detail. Starting MSRP is $61,260.
