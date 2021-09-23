Today's Top Stories
Ram Just Unleashed 3 Awesome New 1500 Pickups

And you'll be able to buy them later this year.
By Tyler Duffy
2022 ram 1500 trx ignition edition
Stellantis
The State Fair of Texas starts this weekend. It's a celebration of all things Texan, whether that's copious amounts of fried food, the football matchup formerly known as the Red River Shootout or, yes, pickup trucks. Ram is debuting three fancy new 1500 pickup models for the 2022 model year at the event. All three trucks will arrive at Ram dealers in Q4 2021, before the refreshed Silverado with its Raptor-fighting ZR2 model, and have a $1,695 destination charge.


Here's what you need to know about them.

Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition
2022 ram 1500 trx ingition edition interior
Stellantis
The Ram 1500 TRX is getting an Ignition Edition for 2022, which — as you probably anticipated — has nothing to do with R. Kelly. It is a limited run of 875 trucks with Ignition Orange paint. It has a custom interior with copperhead accents and 18-inch machine face black wheels. The starting MSRP is $91,285.
Ram 1500 (Ram) Red Edition
jeep®, fiat and ram partner with red® to become first multi brand automotive partners announce special jeepred, fiat red and ramred editions to help fight pandemics
JAMES LIPMAN : JAMESLIPMAN.COM

The Ram 1500 (Ram) Red Edition is a special edition of the Limited Crew Cab Ram 1500. It features red badging on the grille, door and center console. Proceeds help Stellantis meet its commitment to donate a minimum of $4 million to the Global Fund to fight health emergencies through 2023. The starting MSRP is $63,250.

Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork
2022 ram 1500 longhorn southfork
Stellantis

The Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork replaces the Longhorn Limited 10th Anniversary trim for 2022. The package includes a multifunction tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bed liner and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. The truck also gets a trim-exclusive Mountain Brown interior with bucket seats, suede door bolsters and a laser filigree detail. Starting MSRP is $61,260.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma offroading
Toyota

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck

