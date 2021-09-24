Today's Top Stories
Nissan Now Sells Super Cool Overlanding Accessories for the Frontier

You can take a Frontier overlanding too, you guys.

By Tyler Duffy
nissan will debut a line of all new 2022 frontier nismo off road parts at the 2021 overland expo west sept 24 26, 2021 at ft tuthill county park in flagstaff, ariz new nismo off road parts, some of which are available now, can be purchased through nissan dealers, select nismo retailers or via nismopartsnissanusacom
Nissan

Nissan finally updated its Frontier midsize pickup for 2022. The Frontier may not be the first name you think of for overlanding in a class that includes the Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator and Chevy Colorado ZR2. But Nissan is hoping to change that perception. They just unveiled some awesome new NISMO off-road parts for the Frontier (and other Nissan vehicles) at Overland Expo West 2021 in Flagstaff.

NISMO Off Road Overland Bed Rack
nissan frontier
Nissan

This is a multi-purpose overlanding rack that is modular and made from powder-coated steel. It comes in two configurations: high (available now) and low (available early 2022). And you can fit it to any previous-generation Frontier dating back to 2005.

NISMO Off Road Rooftop Tent
nissan frontier
Nissan

This rooftop tent sleeps two. The tent is constructed from durable, weather-resistant ripstop polyester canvas, has a thick wall-to-wall mattress and three windows for ventilation. It's designed to attach simply to the NISMO off-road overland bed rack or other comparable roof or bed racks. It will be available in early 2022.

NISMO Off Road Peformance Exhaust
nissan frontier
Nissan

This is a cat-back exhaust system promising to deliver a "sporty deep sounding exhaust tone without excessive cabin noise or droning." It's available now for the 2005-20 Frontier, 2005-15 Xterra and 2016-21 Titan and Titan XD. It will be available for the new Frontier in early 2022.

NISMO Off-Road 4-inch Lights
nissan frontier
Nissan

These robust, waterproof aluminum lights are designed with a driving beam pattern for optimal off-road illumination. They only draw a two-amp current from the vehicle battery. The lights will be available in early 2022 for any Nissan vehicle. Nissan will have specific mounts for the 2022 Frontier, 2005-21 Frontier, 2005-15 Xterra and 2005-12 Pathfinder.

