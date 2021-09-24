Nissan Now Sells Super Cool Overlanding Accessories for the Frontier

Nissan finally updated its Frontier midsize pickup for 2022. The Frontier may not be the first name you think of for overlanding in a class that includes the Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator and Chevy Colorado ZR2. But Nissan is hoping to change that perception. They just unveiled some awesome new NISMO off-road parts for the Frontier (and other Nissan vehicles) at Overland Expo West 2021 in Flagstaff.