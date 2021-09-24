Nissan Now Sells Super Cool Overlanding Accessories for the Frontier
You can take a Frontier overlanding too, you guys.
Nissan finally updated its Frontier midsize pickup for 2022. The Frontier may not be the first name you think of for overlanding in a class that includes the Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator and Chevy Colorado ZR2. But Nissan is hoping to change that perception. They just unveiled some awesome new NISMO off-road parts for the Frontier (and other Nissan vehicles) at Overland Expo West 2021 in Flagstaff.
This is a multi-purpose overlanding rack that is modular and made from powder-coated steel. It comes in two configurations: high (available now) and low (available early 2022). And you can fit it to any previous-generation Frontier dating back to 2005.
This rooftop tent sleeps two. The tent is constructed from durable, weather-resistant ripstop polyester canvas, has a thick wall-to-wall mattress and three windows for ventilation. It's designed to attach simply to the NISMO off-road overland bed rack or other comparable roof or bed racks. It will be available in early 2022.
This is a cat-back exhaust system promising to deliver a "sporty deep sounding exhaust tone without excessive cabin noise or droning." It's available now for the 2005-20 Frontier, 2005-15 Xterra and 2016-21 Titan and Titan XD. It will be available for the new Frontier in early 2022.
These robust, waterproof aluminum lights are designed with a driving beam pattern for optimal off-road illumination. They only draw a two-amp current from the vehicle battery. The lights will be available in early 2022 for any Nissan vehicle. Nissan will have specific mounts for the 2022 Frontier, 2005-21 Frontier, 2005-15 Xterra and 2005-12 Pathfinder.
