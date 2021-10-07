Let's be honest: if you clicked on this story (and you're reading these words, so you clearly did), odds are good that you've whittled away quite a few hours of your life thinking about camping trailer life. There's something endless appealing about the idea of gallivanting off to parts unknown with a little domicile behind you, the world open for exploration.

Of course, actual life with a trailer can be trickier: parking, purchasing and packing up your life inside all present various obstacles that you may not have expected. Winnebago's new Hike 100 camping trailer, however, aims to lower the barrier to entry by packing all the most important comforts of home (and the cargo-carrying capacity needed to carry gear for outdoor fun) into a tidy, easy-to-haul package.