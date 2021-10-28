The All-New Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Goes Back to Its Sporty Roots

Historically speaking, you could argue that the SL may be Mercedes-Benz's most iconic car. The gullwing-doored W198 and pagoda-topped W113 models from the 1950s and 1960s remain two of the brand's most sought-after vintage models. The R107, which stayed in production from 1971 to 1989, was one of our 50 most influential vehicles — and continues to be a style icon to this day.

The market has moved away from two-seat roadsters, however. The SL lineup has not been a strong seller in recent decades. With Mercedes trimming down its car lineup, the SL's future was not as rock-solid as it once would have been.

Or at least, so we might have thought until now. Mercedes-AMG — yes, not Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG specifically — is bringing back an all-new SL roadster for 2022 with significant changes to make the car more practical, sportier and a more worthy competitor for rivals like the Porsche 911. Here's what you need to know.