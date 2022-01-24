Back in 2020, in case you've somehow forgotten, Ford debuted the all-new Bronco SUV . Shortly after that, the brand teased a high-performance version. We later learned Ford would call it the Bronco Raptor and that we would find out more in 2022.

Well, it’s 2022 now — and Ford just unveiled the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, which the company itself is calling “extreme” and the “most badass Bronco yet.”

Here’s what you need to know.