Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Hublot's Latest Is an Homage to Aspen Snowmass

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Has Arrived, in All Its Off-Road Glory

37-inch tires? Standard.

By Tyler Duffy
preproduction model with available equipment shown available summer 2022
Ford

Back in 2020, in case you've somehow forgotten, Ford debuted the all-new Bronco SUV . Shortly after that, the brand teased a high-performance version. We later learned Ford would call it the Bronco Raptor and that we would find out more in 2022.

Well, it’s 2022 now — and Ford just unveiled the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, which the company itself is calling “extreme” and the “most badass Bronco yet.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Bronco Raptor uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6
ford bronco raptor
Ford

The Bronco Raptor will be the most potent street-legal Bronco (you can buy a V8 version that isn’t). It will pack Ford’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, which puts out 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque in the Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer ST. Ford won’t give final horsepower and torque figures yet, but the brand says the Bronco Raptor will have more than 400 hp, at least a +85 hp bump over the standard V6 model. The only transmission option will be a 10-speed automatic.

The Bronco Raptor will tower over the standard Bronco
ford bronco raptor
Ford

The Bronco Raptor will be enormous. Ford says it will be 9.8 inches wider than the standard Bronco, with an 8.6-inch wider track. The Bronco Raptor will have a minimum ground of 13.1 inches, which is 4.8 inches higher than the base four-door Bronco.

The Bronco Raptor will have 37-inch tires...standard
ford bronco raptor
Ford

The F-150 Raptor has optional 37-inch rubber. The Bronco Raptor will have standard 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. Ford teamed with FOX on a Raptor HOSS 4.0 race-ready suspension system. The setup will increase wheel travel to 13 inches in front, a 60% improvement, and 14 inches in the rear, a 40% improvement.

The Bronco Raptor gets two new drive modes
ford bronco raptor
Ford

Adding on the Bronco’s famed G.O.A.T. modes, the Bronco Raptor adds two new drive modes. It gets a Baja mode with turbo anti-lag calibration for Baja-like desert-running situations. The Bronco Raptor also will feature a tow/haul mode, which will increase the towing capacity to 4,500 lbs — a 1,000-pound bump over the standard model.

Say yu have a Bronco reservation. Can you upgrade to a Bronco Raptor?
ford bronco raptor
Ford

Yes. Ford will begin taking Bronco Raptor orders in March. A “majority” of the slots will be reserved for existing Bronco reservation holders who wish to level up. Ford says Bronco Raptor deliveries will start to arrive this summer.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma future
Toyota

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Toyota Compact Cruiser: What We Know So Far
Winnebago Unveiled Its First Electric Camper Van
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BMW's V12 Gets One Last Song Before It Goes
Shop: J.Crew x Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boots
Save a Rare 20% on Hyperlite Mountain Gear
One of Patagonia’s Best Jackets Is Over $75 Off
Lamborghini’s Wild Off-Road Supercar May Be Coming
Airstream Has a Game-Changing Trailer Concept
Amazon Is Coming for Your Closet
Cadillac Has an Insane Escalade-V Coming Soon