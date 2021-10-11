Today's Top Stories
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: Everything You Need to Know

A new Bronco family member will arrive very soon, and it's going to be epic.

By Tyler Duffy
ford bronco raptor
Ford

Ford is just finally getting around to bringing the new Bronco SUV to dealers after lengthy production delays. But from nearly the moment Ford first unveiled it, people have been speculating about a higher-performance version. Ford showed a teaser photo of one testing back in 2020. And while some early reports suggested it might have gone with the Halo-inspired name of Bronco Warthog, Ford has opted to keep the sub-branding consistent and call it the Bronco Raptor.

Here's what we know about what could be one of the most badass off-road SUVs ever.

today, ford performance is excited to share a sneak peek of one of the bronco special edition vehicles that will be available in 2022 more details will be shared later
Ford
1 of 7
The Ford Bronco Raptor will arrive in 2022

Ford has confirmed the Bronco Raptor will arrive in 2022. Not mentioned yet is when in 2022, or whether it will be a 2022 or 2023 model year vehicle.

ford raptor tire
Ford
2 of 7
The Bronco Raptor will likely borrow heavily from the F-150 Raptor

According to Car and Driver, the Bronco Raptor will get some significant components from the F-150 Raptor including the FOX racing dampers and optional 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires from the factory. Expect a wider track than the current Bronco and more aggressive fender flares as well.

bronco high performance off road stability suspension hoss preproduction image with optional equipment and available ford accessories shown always consult the owner’s manual before off road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear
Ford
3 of 7
The Bronco Raptor will likely be V6-powered

Don't expect Ford to follow the Jeep Wrangler 392 down the V8 rabbit hole. The Bronco Raptor should counter with V6 power. One option would be the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that puts 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque in the Explorer ST — and which has an even more powerful hybrid variant in the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring.

Ford could also say screw it and give the Bronco Raptor the full-bore 3.5-liter V6 with 450 hp and 510 lb-ft from the F-150 Raptor. Either way, expect a 10-speed automatic transmission.

ford suv in testing
Ford
4 of 7
There could be two versions of the Bronco Raptor

A Bronco6g forum leak asserts that the Bronco Raptor will have two versions. There should be a cheaper, stripped-down Bronco Raptor that only gets the mechanical upgrades, while a more expensive version would include all the luxury offerings. The leak also says the Bronco Raptor will only come as a four-door.

ford bronco raptor
Ford
5 of 7
Ford is giving the Bronco Raptor the F-150 Raptor's grille

How could you possibly make the Bronco look cooler for a Raptor version? Well, Ford found a way. The Bronco Raptor as teased by Ford will get the F-150 Raptor's iconic black FORD grille.

jeep wrangler 392 red maroon
Will Sabel Courtney
6 of 7
Ford needs the Bronco Raptor to compete with the Jeep Wrangler

Ford tailored the current Bronco engine lineup to match up with (and exceed) the Jeep Wrangler engine lineup — back then. Since the Bronco launch, Jeep countered with two more powerful variants: the Wrangler 4xe hybrid and the Hemi V8-powered Wrangler 392. The Bronco Raptor will be Ford's counter.

toyota 4runner
Toyota
7 of 7
The 2023 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know

Much-needed upgrades are coming soon. Here's what you can expect.

Next
The Ferrari Purosangue: Everything You Should Know
