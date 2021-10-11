Ford is just finally getting around to bringing the new Bronco SUV to dealers after lengthy production delays. But from nearly the moment Ford first unveiled it, people have been speculating about a higher-performance version. Ford showed a teaser photo of one testing back in 2020. And while some early reports suggested it might have gone with the Halo-inspired name of Bronco Warthog, Ford has opted to keep the sub-branding consistent and call it the Bronco Raptor.

Here's what we know about what could be one of the most badass off-road SUVs ever.